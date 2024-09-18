What Kylie Kelce's Relationship With Her Mother-In-Law Donna Is Really Like

Having extra help with three kids is invaluable, and Kylie Kelce got lucky with how hands-on her mother-in-law, Donna Kelce, is with her daughters, Wyatt, Elliotte, and Bennett. "She will be in town and she will watch the girls for us if we want to go out to dinner, or if I need to drive Jason down to the hotel before a game. And then she just sort of just gets in and rolls her sleeves up," she told Today. Kylie continued to gush, "She will read book after book after book with no complaints and, honestly, just seeing the way that she interacts with the girls is so sweet."

Even though she's always there to lend a hand, Donna shared with Us Weekly, "She is just one of those individuals that takes everything onto herself. She doesn't need any help." The mom of two football pros also revealed that she and Kylie get along because of their shared interests, such as women's sports. She added, "We're just very similar in our likes and dislikes and how we feel about the world and everything that goes on in the United States. So yeah, we pretty much have the same temperature when it comes to what's going on." It looks like both parties won in the in-law lottery.