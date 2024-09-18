What Kylie Kelce's Relationship With Her Mother-In-Law Donna Is Really Like
There are plenty of married folks who can't stand their in-laws, but Kylie Kelce hit the jackpot with her husband Jason Kelce's dear mom, Donna Kelce. After marrying the former Philadelphia Eagles player, Kylie had no trouble fitting in with his brood. "I was on the outside at the beginning because I married in. The most amazing part is that I was welcomed in with open arms. They're a pretty small family so there is a little bit of an adjustment," she told People. The mom of three added, "But it feels so warm and inviting, like I think a big family feels, that it was sort of second nature to hop in there and it is as fun as you think it is."
As for Kylie, Donna thinks Jason's the lucky one. "Kylie is just one of a kind. I can't say enough things about her," the Kelce matriarch stated on "The Martha Stewart Podcast." She added, "[Kylie] holds the house together. She is an amazing woman." And Donna didn't just gain a daughter after her eldest son got married. After Kylie had her three daughters with Jason, Donna fell into the role of doting grandmother, and it brought the two in-laws even closer together.
Donna Kelce helps Kylie out with her kids
Having extra help with three kids is invaluable, and Kylie Kelce got lucky with how hands-on her mother-in-law, Donna Kelce, is with her daughters, Wyatt, Elliotte, and Bennett. "She will be in town and she will watch the girls for us if we want to go out to dinner, or if I need to drive Jason down to the hotel before a game. And then she just sort of just gets in and rolls her sleeves up," she told Today. Kylie continued to gush, "She will read book after book after book with no complaints and, honestly, just seeing the way that she interacts with the girls is so sweet."
Even though she's always there to lend a hand, Donna shared with Us Weekly, "She is just one of those individuals that takes everything onto herself. She doesn't need any help." The mom of two football pros also revealed that she and Kylie get along because of their shared interests, such as women's sports. She added, "We're just very similar in our likes and dislikes and how we feel about the world and everything that goes on in the United States. So yeah, we pretty much have the same temperature when it comes to what's going on." It looks like both parties won in the in-law lottery.