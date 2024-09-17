Jason Kelce Takes His Monday Night Football Antics A Step Too Far

It's football season once again, and perhaps nobody knows this better than Travis and Jason Kelce. The Kelce brothers, beloved by fans for their on-field talent and off-field antics, have kept the spotlight on themselves in more ways than one this year. While Travis is still making headlines as a star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs (not to mention, the shoutout-worthy boyfriend of Taylor Swift), recent retiree Jason isn't shying away from the action either. From shirtless stunts in VIP suites to rowdy tailgate antics with die-hard Eagles fans to awkward fan encounters in parking lots, Jason has continued to make waves in his post-football life.

Jason returned to Philadelphia to support his former team at a tailgate before the Eagles-Falcons game on Monday, September 16th. Anybody who knows anything about Jason knows that there's no such thing as subtlety when it comes to his pre-gaming — especially when it's all going down in Eagles territory. But his actions ahead of Monday Night Football in Philly might have him second-guessing just how hard he wants to go in the weeks to come. Or, at the very least, he'll try to be more aware of the power of a pre-game "tummy touch." Did he cross a line?