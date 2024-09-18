Lawyer Tells Us Diddy's Prideful Legal Move Led To His Career-Ending Arrest

Sean "Diddy" Combs — once an A-lister of hip-hop and business alike — has been arrested on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy. It's the most dramatic development yet in the ongoing career nosedive Diddy has been on since May 2024, when video of the music mogul attacking his former girlfriend, R&B singer Cassie Ventura, was released to the press. But, as the federal sex trafficking case reveals, Combs' alleged crimes are so much deeper (and darker) than those against Ventura alone.

With new allegations and evidence dating back to 2008, it's clear Combs has a long and disturbing history of control, manipulation, and violence against countless victims just like Ventura. How did Combs get here? And how did it all stay quiet for so long? We spoke with Los Angeles entertainment attorney Camron Dowlatshahi, a partner at MSD Lawyers, who explained the one false move Diddy made that led to the fight of his life in a federal court.