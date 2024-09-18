Lawyer Tells Us Diddy's Prideful Legal Move Led To His Career-Ending Arrest
Sean "Diddy" Combs — once an A-lister of hip-hop and business alike — has been arrested on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy. It's the most dramatic development yet in the ongoing career nosedive Diddy has been on since May 2024, when video of the music mogul attacking his former girlfriend, R&B singer Cassie Ventura, was released to the press. But, as the federal sex trafficking case reveals, Combs' alleged crimes are so much deeper (and darker) than those against Ventura alone.
With new allegations and evidence dating back to 2008, it's clear Combs has a long and disturbing history of control, manipulation, and violence against countless victims just like Ventura. How did Combs get here? And how did it all stay quiet for so long? We spoke with Los Angeles entertainment attorney Camron Dowlatshahi, a partner at MSD Lawyers, who explained the one false move Diddy made that led to the fight of his life in a federal court.
Cassie Ventura's brave stance and Diddy's career-ending misstep
According to attorney Camron Dowlatshahi, Diddy and his attorneys' key mistake was their refusal to settle with Cassie Ventura when she first came forward with her lawsuit against him. "Had they done that, other victims would likely not have come forward," Dowlatshahi said. Ventura's lawsuit, filed in 2023, accused Combs of years of abuse, coercion, and violence. Because of his failure to act, others came forward and echoed Ventura's allegations against Diddy with similar ones of their own. (Not to mention the avalanche of backlash from fellow celebrities that followed.)
As Dowlatshahi pointed out, Ventura's stand marked the beginning of the end for Combs: "She is really the hero that made this indictment possible." Dowlatshahi went on to say that "his career was effectively over once that video of him beating and dragging Cassie Ventura down the hall was made public. Now the question is whether Diddy's life as a free man is over as well." Looking at the latest from the federal investigation, "Yes" seems like a very likely answer.
Up against a mountain of evidence, Diddy's future looks bleak
The weight of the evidence stacked against Diddy paints a grim picture for his future, both legally and personally. "We don't know all the facts at this point, but based on the evidence presented — there are multiple witnesses, a great deal of physical evidence, a months-long federal investigation coordinated among many different agencies — it doesn't look good for Diddy," Dowlatshahi explained. This comprehensive investigation, spanning several states and agencies, has reportedly uncovered a vast amount of physical evidence, including videos and communications that corroborate the testimonies of over 50 victims and witnesses.
There's no doubt that the evidence collected during this long-running investigation is formidable. Nevertheless, Diddy's defense team is preparing to fight these charges, claiming the accusations stem from a single toxic relationship, but legal experts remain skeptical. "I would not be surprised if he's ultimately convicted," Dowlatshahi added. With charges that could lead to a sentence of at least 15 years in prison, the possibility of life behind bars is a very real one for Combs.