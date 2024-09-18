Hayden Panettiere Reveals Heartbreaking Reason Behind Her Rapid Weight Gain

Hayden Panettiere was once one of Hollywood's biggest actors but after the 2023 movie "Scream VI," she was gone from the spotlight, and in an interview with People, she shared the tragic reason she couldn't leave her house. After her brother Jansen Panettiere suddenly died from a heart condition in February 2023, Hayden felt violated when photographers followed her to her brother's funeral. "My agoraphobia came out, which is something I've struggled with in the past," she stated. The stress caused Hayden's body to react by gaining weight and she felt too insecure to be seen in public. "I just ballooned out," she stated. After working with a physical trainer, the "Guiding Light" star was able to eventually shed the extra pounds and heal mentally. However, she added, "I will always be heartbroken about it. I will never be able to get over it. No matter how many years go by, I will never get over his loss."

As reported by NBC News, Jansen's cause of death was revealed in a statement shared by his family. "Though it offers little solace, the Medical Examiner reported Jansen's sudden passing was due to cardiomegaly (enlarged heart), coupled with aortic valve complications," they disclosed. He was only 28 years old at the time. While the interview with People was the first time Hayden opened up about Jansen's death, she briefly spoke about it in her first appearance following her devastating loss.