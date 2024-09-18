Tori Spelling's DWTS Appearance Has Everyone Expressing Serious Concern

"Dancing with the Stars" has been known to bring out the best and the worst in its crop of celebs — and, sometimes, even the pro dancers. So far, though, Tori Spelling seems to be enjoying the process, regardless of the social media chit chat. Following the Season 33 premiere, the actor took to Instagram to celebrate her first week's dance. "Wow! What an unforgettable night with @pashapashkov and the cast of @dancingwiththestars!" she wrote. "Thank you all SO much for the love, support, and votes! I felt every bit of it! Being on #DWTS live last night was a dream come true. Couldn't have done it without YOU! Let's keep dancing! #Grateful #DancingWithTheStars."

Of course, she carried the same energy into her interview with E! News after filming wrapped. "I feel really, really happy," shared Spelling, who recently filed for divorce. "I had all five of my kids in the audience. And this is something that's been a huge thing for me, a fear ... for 32 seasons I was like terrified to do this show because of me, not for any other reason." She continued, "And I went into it and I committed I was like this is my year, let me just go for it. And I really surprised myself and, um, yeah. I had a great time. I enjoyed it so much." With that said, she still went through a lot to get ready. "It's not what you expect. It's like a lot, it's like boot camp, seriously — not that I've been to one."

Anyone else rooting for Spelling?