Tori Spelling's DWTS Appearance Has Everyone Expressing Serious Concern
Tori Spelling's "DWTS" stint has inspired some fans to speculate about her health, while others are theorizing about her plastic surgery. The "Beverly Hills, 90210" star signed onto a lively cast, including Phaedra Parks, Anna Delvey, and Dwight Howard, for a chance to win the mirror ball trophy. Spelling, along with her professional partner, Pasha Pashkov, kicked off Week 1 with their best attempt at a Foxtrot. Dressed in a gorgeous white two-piece, the star walked away with a moderate score of 17 out of 30. Unfortunately, Spelling's name is trending today for much more than her ballroom dancing skills.
While some of the chatter may be genuine, other comments are a little harsh. "Tori spelling is she sick ?? like what's going on," tweeted one user on X, formerly known as Twitter. "A second user tweeted, Tori Spelling desperately needs to eat...A LOT!! #DWTS." Meanwhile, other fans tossed out some harsh criticism about Spelling's facial features, speculating about possible plastic surgery usage. "Did Tori Spelling get botox or fillers on her lips? #DWTS," wrote another fan. "What happened to Tori Spelling's face? #DWTS," wrote one more.
That said, Spelling, who recently underwent a weight loss transformation, had some defenders in the midst, including one user who wrote, "Already seeing people bodyshaming Tori Spelling in the #DWTS hashtag. Not cool! It's 2024, time to knock it off with talking about how somebody looks and their body." By the way, Spelling isn't sick. People reports she's been on Mounjaro, a weight loss aid.
Tori Spelling is having a blast on DWTS
"Dancing with the Stars" has been known to bring out the best and the worst in its crop of celebs — and, sometimes, even the pro dancers. So far, though, Tori Spelling seems to be enjoying the process, regardless of the social media chit chat. Following the Season 33 premiere, the actor took to Instagram to celebrate her first week's dance. "Wow! What an unforgettable night with @pashapashkov and the cast of @dancingwiththestars!" she wrote. "Thank you all SO much for the love, support, and votes! I felt every bit of it! Being on #DWTS live last night was a dream come true. Couldn't have done it without YOU! Let's keep dancing! #Grateful #DancingWithTheStars."
Of course, she carried the same energy into her interview with E! News after filming wrapped. "I feel really, really happy," shared Spelling, who recently filed for divorce. "I had all five of my kids in the audience. And this is something that's been a huge thing for me, a fear ... for 32 seasons I was like terrified to do this show because of me, not for any other reason." She continued, "And I went into it and I committed I was like this is my year, let me just go for it. And I really surprised myself and, um, yeah. I had a great time. I enjoyed it so much." With that said, she still went through a lot to get ready. "It's not what you expect. It's like a lot, it's like boot camp, seriously — not that I've been to one."
Anyone else rooting for Spelling?