Times Kylie Kelce Confirmed She Hates Being Famous

When Taylor Swift became friends with Kylie Kelce and Jason Kelce, it elevated their fame into another stratosphere. The couple was well-known before the pop star started dating Jason's brother, Travis Kelce, but after rubbing elbows with Swift, their names started appearing in more headlines. Kylie was caught off guard by the attention. "I almost feel a little guilty that people are so interested and invested in what I'm doing, I'm like, 'I am trying to scrape applesauce off the couch,'" she said while appearing on "Good Morning America" in January 2024. "I deeply appreciate the support," she added. Even though she put a positive spin on it during the interview, Kylie has been vocal about wanting to avoid fame.

In November 2023, Kylie gave another interview while running a girls' field hockey clinic, where she was asked about navigating fame alongside her husband. "It's not particularly my cup of tea to be in the spotlight or in front of a camera," she told Spectrum News Kansas City, adding that she preferred to work on the production side of television.

That interview took place shortly after the Kelce clan had started spending time with Swift, which led to a troublesome New York Post headline. "Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie, trying to avoid the Taylor Swift spotlight," they wrote in November 2023. This caused Kylie to respond on TikTok days later. "I said it's not my cup of tea to have attention on me," she said. "You're reachin'!" Perhaps the quote was taken out of context, but there have been several examples of Kylie wanting to avoid the spotlight that comes with fame.