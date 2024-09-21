Times Kylie Kelce Confirmed She Hates Being Famous
When Taylor Swift became friends with Kylie Kelce and Jason Kelce, it elevated their fame into another stratosphere. The couple was well-known before the pop star started dating Jason's brother, Travis Kelce, but after rubbing elbows with Swift, their names started appearing in more headlines. Kylie was caught off guard by the attention. "I almost feel a little guilty that people are so interested and invested in what I'm doing, I'm like, 'I am trying to scrape applesauce off the couch,'" she said while appearing on "Good Morning America" in January 2024. "I deeply appreciate the support," she added. Even though she put a positive spin on it during the interview, Kylie has been vocal about wanting to avoid fame.
In November 2023, Kylie gave another interview while running a girls' field hockey clinic, where she was asked about navigating fame alongside her husband. "It's not particularly my cup of tea to be in the spotlight or in front of a camera," she told Spectrum News Kansas City, adding that she preferred to work on the production side of television.
That interview took place shortly after the Kelce clan had started spending time with Swift, which led to a troublesome New York Post headline. "Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie, trying to avoid the Taylor Swift spotlight," they wrote in November 2023. This caused Kylie to respond on TikTok days later. "I said it's not my cup of tea to have attention on me," she said. "You're reachin'!" Perhaps the quote was taken out of context, but there have been several examples of Kylie wanting to avoid the spotlight that comes with fame.
Jason Kelce admits Kylie Kelce is unhappy with spotlight
While appearing on the "Whiskey Ginger" podcast in June, Jason Kelce spoke about how Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift had a direct impact on him and Kylie Kelce. "Like, Kylie and I think we have it bad, and then we go hang out with one of them for a second ... you can't be a normal person at that point," the former NFL center said, referencing his brother and the "Shake It Off" singer. Jason admitted he had issues navigating the scrutiny that came with being associated with Swift; Kylie, however, did not enjoy giving the public an inside look at their marriage. "I think she's a little bit uncomfortable," Jason said. "She's a little bit more hesitant and, 'I didn't really sign up for this,'" he added. The former Philadelphia Eagles player said he had spoken to his wife about "getting through" a difficult patch when the spotlight on their lives seemed to intensify.
One of the major drawbacks of fame that bothered Kylie was safety for not only themselves but for their children. "I never imagined that Jason and I would be household names in Philadelphia or that strangers would know our kids' names," she told Business Insider in June. "It has forced some conversations that I didn't think we would need to have," Kylie added. The internet personality also said she knew there were whispers about her and Jason's relationship, but the couple was able to tune that out.
There was one rumor, however, about their family that left Kylie upset.
The drawbacks of fame
Kylie Kelce gave birth to her and Jason Kelce's third child (all daughters) in February 2023. Afterward, rumors started to circulate that Kylie was pregnant with the couple's fourth child. Following months of speculation, Jason snarkily addressed those rumors on his "New Heights" podcast in March. "Listen, Kylie, apparently, is pregnant with our fourth child. It's a boy," he joked. "In this made-up universe," Jason added. Being famous enough to have pregnancy rumors spread across outlets had a negative impact on Kylie.
To fully put all the rumors to rest, Kylie shared tragic details about her struggles with pregnancy. In a TikTok post in June, the influencer explained how she had a devastating miscarriage before giving birth to her first child. "I cannot stand people writing such insensitive articles about such a sensitive topic," she said regarding the reported rumors. "I had a miscarriage before Wyatt. I went in for my 13-week ultrasound, there was no heartbeat," Kylie added. She said that the reports of her pregnancy had caused a fan to ask her point-blank in a DM whether she had a miscarriage or not.
Not only had fame caused the Kelces to receive unwanted attention online, but they also had an unfortunate run-in with an overzealous fan. The couple were approached by a female fan in a parking lot who wanted an autograph while they were out on a date night in May. When they declined, the fan became incensed. In a video that went viral, the woman said the Kelces would not "be allowed in this town again." That caused a heated response from Kylie. "I can smell the alcohol on your breath. You're embarrassing yourself," she said.