Shaq Shuts Down Whispers Of New Age-Gap Romance After Spicy Photo Scandal

In September 2024, a photo went viral that supposedly featured Shaquille O'Neal posing for a spicy selfie with a woman who looked much younger — and significantly smaller — than the retired NBA star. Even though his face was cropped out of the picture people believed it was O'Neal partly because of his checkered relationship history. The viral image was first posted to Instagram by user _1.filly, known as Maria online, who is a model and influencer with a sizable following. It showed Maria posing for a scandalous mirror selfie where she sported a beige bodysuit and jeans, while a very large man stood behind her with his hands placed over her breasts. The man in the background towered over Maria, as she barely came up to his chest. "Unapologetically us ... Can yall guess who feet?" she wrote in the caption.

Even though the post was deleted from Instagram, it was screenshot and shared on X, formerly Twitter, on September 16, where users assumed it was O'Neal in the background. Members of the Twitterati also had a field day roasting the former Los Angeles Lakers center for dating diminutive women. "I get these are two consenting adults but some things just ain't right," one wrote.

Naturally, the Big Diesel caught wind of the viral photo and responded. When WorldStar Hip Hop shared the picture to their Instagram page on September 17, O'Neal denied the towering figure in the background was him. "Nope not the kid," he wrote in the comment section. Afterward, O'Neal shared a series of hilarious videos on Instagram refuting the claims that Maria was his girlfriend, but he also muddled the matter of whether that was him in the viral pic.