This Common Makeup Fail Has Scarlett Johansson Looking Twice Her Age

Makeup can hide a multitude of sins. Hangover pallor, blemishes, and dark under-eye circles are just a few imperfections that can be improved with some powder and cream. However, it can also work conversely, as proven by Scarlett Johansson's recent makeup fail that resulted in her looking way older than 39.

Clad in an off-the-shoulder burgundy ruched dress, Johansson was her usual glamorous self when she graced the red carpet at the European premiere of "Transformers One" in central London on September 19, 2024. It was two thumbs up for her stylist. But her makeup artist? Not so much. They committed a common makeup fail that often results in aging rather than enhancing: ditching the light in favor of the dark and, more importantly, not remembering that less is more.

"Dark eye makeup can make you look older than you are if you have a fair complexion," Prime Prometics decrees. "Heavy eyeliner, smokey eye makeup, and bright colors all make you look older." The beauty site also advises readers that "when applying makeup, it's important to maintain a natural look. Do not overdo or use too much foundation, blush, face powder, and eye makeup." Still, despite the makeup mishap, Johansson was drop-dead gorgeous, even if she did look remarkably different from her usual self.