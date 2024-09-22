Hallmark Star Hilarie Burton & Jeffrey Dean Morgan Have A Surprising Age Gap

Jeffrey Dean Morgan was set up with Hilarie Burton by his "Supernatural" co-star Jensen Ackles and Jensen's wife Danneel Ackles, who was one of Burton's "One Tree Hill" castmates. As she got to know the man she would someday marry, Burton discovered a lot to like. "He knew exactly who he was. His confidence was intoxicating," she told People. Morgan's age possibly helped him in that respect — he'd been around much longer than Burton, so he possessed that maturity and self-assuredness that (sometimes) comes with the passage of time.

Burton was 26 years old when she first met Morgan, who is 16 years her senior. It was 2009 and she had just exited "One Tree Hill," which meant that she had plenty of free time to explore different opportunities. Morgan proved to be the ideal partner at that turning point in her career. According to Burton, he had already grown into the man he wanted to be, making him her rock as she embarked on an exciting new chapter in her life. "I could be the one who could experiment. Being with someone so solid allowed me to grow," she said.

The couple celebrated the birth of their son Gus mere months after they started dating, which could have put a lot of stress on such a new relationship. However, they discovered that they enjoyed parenthood so much that they decided to expand their family. Burton had to endure years of fertility struggles before getting pregnant with their daughter George, who was born in 2018. Now, the couple is growing old — and gray — with their happy little family.