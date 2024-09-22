Ina Garten's Marriage To Husband Jeffrey Wasn't Always As Rosy As It Seemed

When it comes to Ina and Jeffrey Garten's marriage, it's likely "supportive" is the first word to come to mind. However, it wasn't always that way. As Ina revealed in her autobiography, "Be Ready When the Luck Happens," she and Jeffrey actually separated for a while during the 1970s.

As "Barefoot Contessa" fans are likely to know, the Gartens first met as teenagers. Ina has gone as far as telling The New Yorker that her life only started once she and her now-husband had met. At least amongst the general public, many would once have believed that after marrying, the two lived happily ever after right up until now, as Jeffrey is undoubtedly his wife's biggest fan. Sure enough, though, a few years into their union, Ina had quit her job in the White House to start her grocery store. With that shift to becoming a business owner came a serious change in their relationship dynamic, and old-school gender roles nearly caused a divorce.

Speaking to People, Garten explained of Jeffrey at the time, "It was expected that I make dinner ... There were certain things that were expected, that he would pay the bills. There were certain roles that we played ... I found them really annoying." Ina added that she didn't know exactly how to express at the time that it was so frustrating to her, or how to move forward from there. As such, separating — which she deemed a "pause" — was the only way she felt she could figure out how she wanted her life to be. Jeffrey told her that he was on board with that if a separation was what she needed, and they took an indefinite break.