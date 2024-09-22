Everything Oprah Has Said About Her Sexuality

Oprah Winfrey may be one of the most powerful and influential figures in entertainment and media, but she's also one of the most transparent. The legendary talk show host has been candid about nearly every aspect of her life, from her struggles with weight loss to her painful experiences with sexual abuse and her diagnoses of thyroid conditions. She's also been open about her sexuality, making it clear that, despite the rumors, she is not queer.

But don't get it twisted. Oprah has been a long-standing, ride-or-die ally of the LGBTQ+ community. Back in 1988, her show started celebrating National Coming Out Day, way before it was trendy. "I wanted to create a space, a safe space, to bring the lives and the profound stories of the LGBTQ community front and center to our audience," Oprah said at the 35th GLAAD Media Awards, where she was given the Vanguard Award. "My intention at the time was to make it clear that every single person who comes to this planet deserves the right to love the person they want to love and be the person they most fully want to be." It's no wonder she was honored for her unwavering support. As Oprah herself put it, "Every single person wants the same thing — and that is the desire to feel seen and to know that what we say matters and to know that we matter."

But as much as she stands with the LGBTQ+ crowd, Oprah's made it very clear she's not part of it. Her longtime friendship with Gayle King has fueled endless speculation that she's secretly a lesbian, but Oprah's been shutting that rumor down for years.