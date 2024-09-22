We Gave Kylie Kelce A Brittany Mahomes Style Makeover & Glam Totally Suits Her

Kylie Kelce and Brittany Mahomes are two of the most famous wives of NFL players, and while they may have similarly large platforms their style and fashion senses could not be any more different. While Kylie has a more low-key approach, Brittany — a former soccer player — is known for going over the top, even though many fans have said they prefer Brittany without makeup. After attending the 2023 ESPYs with her husband, Patrick Mahomes, Brittany was crucified in the comment section when she uploaded photos from the event to her Instagram page. Fans were unimpressed with her overall look, from her dress to her hair, right down to her makeup. "You're pretty, you didn't need all that make up!" one follower wrote.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, you have Kylie, who prides herself on minimalizing beauty products. "My mantra has always been 'less is more,'" the wife of retired Philadephia Eagles player Jason Kelce told Byrdie in January. This came on the heels of working on the "#KeepHerConfident" campaign with Dove, which aimed to boost young women's confidence in sports. "Let your natural beauty shine, and feel confident in your everyday life. This beauty tip has been consistent throughout my life," Kylie added. When asked about her beauty routine, she said that as a mother on the go, she keeps a "ponytail holder on hand" for easy maintenance. That's not to say that Kylie wears zero makeup. She uses the same Covergirl mascara she's been using since high school. "I'm not a makeup-everyday person, but I have to have mascara," Kylie told the Strategist in June.

After giving Kylie a brunette hair makeover, we wondered how she would look with more than a little mascara and gave her the Brittany makeover.