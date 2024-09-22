We Gave Kylie Kelce A Brittany Mahomes Style Makeover & Glam Totally Suits Her
Kylie Kelce and Brittany Mahomes are two of the most famous wives of NFL players, and while they may have similarly large platforms their style and fashion senses could not be any more different. While Kylie has a more low-key approach, Brittany — a former soccer player — is known for going over the top, even though many fans have said they prefer Brittany without makeup. After attending the 2023 ESPYs with her husband, Patrick Mahomes, Brittany was crucified in the comment section when she uploaded photos from the event to her Instagram page. Fans were unimpressed with her overall look, from her dress to her hair, right down to her makeup. "You're pretty, you didn't need all that make up!" one follower wrote.
On the opposite end of the spectrum, you have Kylie, who prides herself on minimalizing beauty products. "My mantra has always been 'less is more,'" the wife of retired Philadephia Eagles player Jason Kelce told Byrdie in January. This came on the heels of working on the "#KeepHerConfident" campaign with Dove, which aimed to boost young women's confidence in sports. "Let your natural beauty shine, and feel confident in your everyday life. This beauty tip has been consistent throughout my life," Kylie added. When asked about her beauty routine, she said that as a mother on the go, she keeps a "ponytail holder on hand" for easy maintenance. That's not to say that Kylie wears zero makeup. She uses the same Covergirl mascara she's been using since high school. "I'm not a makeup-everyday person, but I have to have mascara," Kylie told the Strategist in June.
After giving Kylie a brunette hair makeover, we wondered how she would look with more than a little mascara and gave her the Brittany makeover.
Kylie Kelce's previous glam look
Our talented photo editing team gave Kylie Kelce the Photoshop treatment for a glam look that was more in line with how Brittany Mahomes did her makeup. Starting with her hair, we added additional highlights and gave her mane a blowout. That was a minor tweak compared to the makeup, which involved adding a lot of toner to her face, plus a generous amount of lipstick. Kelce said mascara is one of the makeup products she used frequently, but our team gave her far more than she would usually apply. The results were somewhat surprising, as the makeover accentuated her features, but it avoided the overkill effect and still made Kelce look fairly natural.
The Photoshop efforts may have been a more exaggerated version, but fans had seen her go glam before as Kelce underwent a stunning transformation while attending Milan Fashion Week in February. Taking to TikTok, Kelce gave fans a glimpse of her fashion week attire as she traded in her casual jeans and sweats for a silver velvet suit. "Hey guys, we are starting a new series here called 'places Kylie has no business being,'" she joked in the clip. Unsurprisingly, Kelce had to recruit some help to pull off the high fashion look — which came in the form of her friend, Elena, who helped achieve the aesthetic.
Of course, this was a departure for Kelce who is known for casual game-day outfits, unlike Brittany Mahomes' high glam — and sometimes tasteless — game-day outfits. In October, Kelce uploaded a family photo to Instagram where she posed alongside her husband and children. She kept it basic with a plain Philadelphia Eagles tee, cut-off denim shorts, and a green sweater tied around her waist.