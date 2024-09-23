Khloé Kardashian's Eyebrow-Raising Comments About Diddy & Justin Bieber Come Back To Haunt Her

Since Sean "Diddy" Combs' arrest for sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution, his past interactions with several celebrities have resurfaced, one of them being Khloé Kardashian. In a clip of a 2014 "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" episode shared on TikTok, Kourtney Kardashian asked Khloé who she hung out with over the weekend. When she guessed, "Diddy, Quincy, Justin Bieber, French Montana," Khloé nodded in affirmation. Later, Khloé told Kourtney and their pal Khadijah Haqq McCray that "half the people were butt-naked" at the party. "You would have loved it," she added.

As more celebs are distancing themselves from Diddy, this clip certainly has not aged well, nor has this 2019 Instagram post shared by Khloé. "Nothing like a Diddy party!" she captioned her photo of herself standing next to the rapper, Kim Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner. "I definitely wouldn't brag about his great parties," a fan commented. Another advised, "Might be good idea to not have this up anymore." Combs was known for his infamous parties, which are now being exposed for being far more nefarious than they seemed, and more and more celebs' details about them are coming out.