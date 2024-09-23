Khloé Kardashian's Eyebrow-Raising Comments About Diddy & Justin Bieber Come Back To Haunt Her
Since Sean "Diddy" Combs' arrest for sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution, his past interactions with several celebrities have resurfaced, one of them being Khloé Kardashian. In a clip of a 2014 "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" episode shared on TikTok, Kourtney Kardashian asked Khloé who she hung out with over the weekend. When she guessed, "Diddy, Quincy, Justin Bieber, French Montana," Khloé nodded in affirmation. Later, Khloé told Kourtney and their pal Khadijah Haqq McCray that "half the people were butt-naked" at the party. "You would have loved it," she added.
As more celebs are distancing themselves from Diddy, this clip certainly has not aged well, nor has this 2019 Instagram post shared by Khloé. "Nothing like a Diddy party!" she captioned her photo of herself standing next to the rapper, Kim Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner. "I definitely wouldn't brag about his great parties," a fan commented. Another advised, "Might be good idea to not have this up anymore." Combs was known for his infamous parties, which are now being exposed for being far more nefarious than they seemed, and more and more celebs' details about them are coming out.
Shocking details about Diddy's parties are revealed
Khloé Kardashian made an offhand remark about naked people at Sean "Diddy" Combs' parties, but she may not have been joking. As reported by the New York Post, an unnamed source claimed to have been at one of Diddy's Hamptons parties to make a drug deal and saw several well-known celebrities having sex. "You'd see two people you would not think would be hooking up, rappers, that was what shocked me," the insider shared.
In the supposed memoir, "Kim's Lost Words," Diddy's late girlfriend Kim Porter allegedly shared the shady side of his wild shindigs, per the Daily Mail. "He hosted parties that were just a fancy name of orgies, and everyone wanted in," the book stated. The memoir also claimed that Diddy kept videos of his dirty deeds with young rappers, which Porter made copies of in the event she needed leverage against the father of her children. This information was allegedly taken from a flash drive given to producer Chris Todd by Porter before she died and then written into the memoir under his pen name, Jamal T. Millwood. "I was given the memoir, 60 pages. I was also given a photo, and told if I wanted access to the Diddy sex tapes, I could have that also," he revealed.