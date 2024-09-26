Why You'll Never See Taylor Swift Get A Tattoo

Tattoos are not Taylor Swift's thing. While Swift has cleverly incorporated fake tattoos into her marketing, such as the time she donned a hauntingly beautiful mosaic featuring butterflies and snakes on her back to announce "You Need to Calm Down," it seems she's never actually gone under the needle. Well, at the very least, she's never gotten any visible tattoos, but even clandestine ink seems to be a huge nonstarter for the singer, given her previous interview with Taste of Country. "People are always asking like, 'Would you get a tattoo?' and I don't think I could ever commit," she said in 2012. "I don't think I could ever commit to something permanent ... I don't want to get a tattoo."

With that said, a lot can change in a decade-plus, so it's possible that Swift's stance on tattoos has evolved in recent years. Plus, she already implied that she could have secret tattoos that fans would never know about. During a hilarious discussion about midriffs with Lucky magazine, Swift revealed that her aversion to flaunting her belly button would make it the perfect spot for a hidden tattoo. "As far as anyone knows based on my public appearances, they haven't seen evidence of a belly button," she said, adding, "It could be pierced. They have no idea. If I'm going to get some sort of massive tattoo, it's going to be right next to my belly button because no one's ever going to see that."

Okay, that actually sounds like the perfect plan!