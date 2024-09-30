The Dark & Tragic Life Of Madonna's Son Rocco Ritchie

Rocco Ritchie — the son of pop legend Madonna and British filmmaker Guy Ritchie — may have grown up in the spotlight, but neither fame nor fortune could shield him from life's many tragedies. Born in 2000, Rocco has lived most of his life in the public eye, with many watching him evolve from a tiny tot into a self-assured adult. Interestingly, Rocco inherited his parents' love for art, leading him to pursue a career as an artist. "Neither of my parents are painters, but both are artists in their own right and they taught me to appreciate and respect it," he shared in a 2022 interview with Vogue. "Their shared fascination eventually piqued my interest and since I can remember I've always been surrounded by it."

Therefore, it's hardly a surprise that Madonna has turned out to be her son's biggest fan, with numerous public shows of support over the years. In April 2024, the famous pop star took to Instagram, celebrating the success of Rocco's art exhibition at the Miami Design District. "So Proud!" she gushed. A few months later, Madonna praised Rocco's love for art, while wishing him a happy birthday. "The Long and Winding Road through all your many moods and incarnations has been tumultuous and full of surprises. But through it all — your curiosity and Artistic Soul has been the glue that has held us together," she added.

Through a successful career and the support of his parents, however, Rocco has also faced his fair share of life troubles.