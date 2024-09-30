A Guide To Lady Gaga's Relationships, Including With Her Fiancé Michael Polansky

This article includes references to sexual abuse.



Lady Gaga is more than one of the world's most formidable triple-threat entertainers. Beyond the music, film, and art she's produced for almost two decades, she is also a woman who strives for love and companionship, just like the rest of the world. But it's her status as a top-tier musician that elevates her personal relationships to multiple levels. "I think women love very hard," she once said in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning (via Billboard). "We just love with everything we have. And sometimes I don't know that that love is met with the type of dignity that we wish it would be met with ... We just want you to love us as deeply and as wholesomely and as fully as we love you."

From broken engagements to on-again-off-again affairs, the Oscar-winning entertainer has had her fair share of ups and downs in her love life. But, like any great artist, she uses those stories that she builds to craft her artistry for the world to absorb.