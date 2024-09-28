Lacey Chabert's Favorite Hallmark Co-Star Isn't A Secret

Lacey Chabert has starred in 40 Hallmark movies as of September 2024, which means she's acted opposite many of the network's biggest stars. But despite her prime position to single out a favorite co-star among the bunch, she's always taken the diplomatic route. "Oh, my gosh, I think it would be terrible to pick a favorite because they're all dear friends of mine," Chabert shared with US Weekly in May 2023. "We really are like a little family." She added, "Honestly, we're all very close. We're very supportive of each other. And when you work at one place for so long, you feel like you become part of a family."

While that's all well and good, Chabert, who's worked with Brennan Elliot on several occasions, did express her desire for future team-ups with the Hallmark hunk. "I really hope he and I get to do more very soon," she shared about her "A Christmas Melody" co-star. But he wasn't the only co-star who got a little love. "It was so wonderful to reunite with Will [Kemp]," she said about their film, "The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango." [Plus], Tyler [Hynes] and I have done a few," she added. "Everyone that I've worked with there, I've had nothing but good, positive experiences [with], which means the world to me. It's quality of life, you know?" Again, that's great, but who's Chabert's fave co-star? Surprise — it's not even a person, but a furry friend instead.