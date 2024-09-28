Lacey Chabert's Favorite Hallmark Co-Star Isn't A Secret
Lacey Chabert has starred in 40 Hallmark movies as of September 2024, which means she's acted opposite many of the network's biggest stars. But despite her prime position to single out a favorite co-star among the bunch, she's always taken the diplomatic route. "Oh, my gosh, I think it would be terrible to pick a favorite because they're all dear friends of mine," Chabert shared with US Weekly in May 2023. "We really are like a little family." She added, "Honestly, we're all very close. We're very supportive of each other. And when you work at one place for so long, you feel like you become part of a family."
While that's all well and good, Chabert, who's worked with Brennan Elliot on several occasions, did express her desire for future team-ups with the Hallmark hunk. "I really hope he and I get to do more very soon," she shared about her "A Christmas Melody" co-star. But he wasn't the only co-star who got a little love. "It was so wonderful to reunite with Will [Kemp]," she said about their film, "The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango." [Plus], Tyler [Hynes] and I have done a few," she added. "Everyone that I've worked with there, I've had nothing but good, positive experiences [with], which means the world to me. It's quality of life, you know?" Again, that's great, but who's Chabert's fave co-star? Surprise — it's not even a person, but a furry friend instead.
Lacey Chabert gave a cheeky response to those asking about her favorite Hallmark co-star.
Sorry Hallmark fans, but Lacey Chabert doesn't believe in picking favorites — at least among her human co-stars. Over on Instagram, Chabert finally put a face (but no name) to her absolute favorite Hallmark co-star, and it definitely wasn't who we thought it'd be. "#Groundswell is premiering this Sunday on @hallmarkmovie so I thought I'd share some pics from set with you over the next few days," Chabert captioned her slideshow in August 2022. "The cast was so wonderful, but I have to say my favorite costar is pictured in the 4th photo if you swipe left," she added referring to a photo of her and a black dog chilling out on a beach. Yes, a canine is an interesting choice, but we definitely can't blame her!
Chabert also spoke quite highly about Ektor Rivera, her other "Groundswell" co-star. "Had such a great time working with @ektorrivera on #Groundswell last month! The movie premieres August 21 on @hallmarkmovie," she posted to Instagram in July 2022. Fortunately, the feeling was definitely mutual. During an interview with Digital Journal, Rivera said, "Lacey Chabert was incredible too," He continued, "Lacey was so humble and she treated the project with passion and openness. She was fantastic to work with and the chemistry was instantaneous. We had a lot of emotional moments in the movie." He also likened the chance to collaborate with Lacey as "one the best experiences."