Hallmark Stars That Surprisingly Get Along With Candace Cameron Bure
Candace Cameron Bure was loved for her portrayal of the young DJ Tanner in the hit '90s sitcom "Full House" but years later the former Hallmark star showed her shady side when she seemingly made an anti-LGBTQ+ statement. When discussing her switch to a more conservative network, Bure told the Wall Street Journal, "I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core."
Following Bure's comment, Hallmark actor Holly Robinson Peete took to her Instagram Stories to write (via Cinemablend), "Y'all — Why are people so pressed & stressed about who other people love? Are they hurting you? Ugh I can't stand a bigoted judgemental Holier than thou person! Mind ya business!" Hilarie Burton also slammed Bure by tweeting, "Bigot. I don't remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy. But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank." Despite some online backlash by her Hallmark peeps, there are quite a few who still have Bure's back and they're not letting her traditional views get in the way of their friendship with the "Christmas Town" star.
Laura Osnes admires Candace Cameron Bure
When Candace Cameron Bure made the switch to Great American Family, she became an executive producer and chief creative officer, giving her the reins to create Christian-based content, one of them being "Just In Time" featuring Laura Osnes. "I love that movie. Laura Osnes is so fantastic, so was Peter Bryant and our writers were incredible as well," Bure gushed to Digital Journal.
Osnes had nothing but good things to say about Bure as well. "I loved getting to work with Candace on this project, we've been acquaintances from afar for the last couple years," she told Deseret News. The Broadway star noted that Bure was on set daily even as a producer and made sure she was there to provide support for everyone. "I am so in awe of her entire brand that she's created and built and the influence that she has. And yet, to be so grounded and kind, it's really astounding. I loved getting to work with her. I hope we get to do many more things," Osnes added.
Danica McKellar and Candace Cameron Bure go way back
As child actors who grew up in the late '80s and '90s, it's no wonder Danica McKellar and Candace Cameron Bure are close friends. The two had known each other since they were kids and starred in the 1990 teen movie "Camp Cucamonga" as rival-turned-friends. McKellar and Bure reunited on-screen in 2014 for "Dancing with the Stars" and both realized that they had unknowingly previously competed for something else years ago. McKellar recalled to Fox News that in 1989, actor Jeremy Miller had asked her out and she accepted not knowing that Bure thought she was dating him at the time. They both didn't know until they starred in "Dancing with the Stars" together and McKellar stated, "But luckily my friendship with Candace has survived just fine."
The "Suddenly Santa" star credits Bure for helping to rekindle her faith. "I am so grateful to Candace Cameron Bure for bringing me into this era of my life. She really had a lot to do with it. Also my dad. He's been a believer for a long time," she told Fox News. In April 2018, she gave her friend a birthday shoutout. "Happy birthday to my good friend Candace Cameron Bure! It's hard to believe that we've known each other for 30 years...! From our days as kids on ABC TV series to contestants on Dancing with the Stars and now on Hallmark Channel USA together, you inspire and amaze me more than ever," McKellar gushed on Facebook.
Lacey Chabert and Candace Cameron Bure support each other publicly
When Lacey Chabert announced her latest business deal with the Home Shopping Network in September 2022, many of her Hallmark Channel friends were quick to celebrate her news, including Candace Cameron Bure. "This is a dream come true!! I'm so excited to announce my very first line of loungewear exclusive to @hsn. I will be live on air with @hsn later this week and can't wait to share the whole line of cozy clothes with you!! It's available for purchase online at @hsn Link is in my bio!" the "Winter in Vail" star shared on Instagram. "YAAASSSS!!!!!!! Been waiting for this!!!!" Bure replied. "@candacecbure thank you friend!!!!" Chabert wrote back.
After Bure got slammed for her Wall Street Journal interview, Chabert refused to hop on the hater train. While she didn't vocally agree with her friend's viewpoints, she did tactfully tell Variety, "You know what, I wish everybody the best. I really can't comment on it further other than I care about everybody involved." She added, "I'm with Hallmark, and I work for them. I'm so sorry, but I'll just have to leave it at that."
Alexa PenaVega and Candace Cameron Bure support the same cause
Alexa PenaVega and Candace Cameron Bure were among many of the celebrities who walked the runway for the Go Red For Women Dress Collection fashion show in 2016. While it's unclear if that's the first time the two ladies met, they were both part of the Hallmark Channel family at the time and they probably had lots to bond over. Bure shared a backstage look with Alexa and original "Grease" actor Marilu Henner on her Facebook page. "What a fun night with Marilu Henner & Alexa Penavega #RedDressCollection," she captioned.
The two Hallmark stars kept their friendship going over the years and when the "Spy Kids" actor shared the tragic news that she and her husband Carlos PenaVega lost their baby daughter, Bure offered her support. "There are never the right words to say when it comes to loss. After a beautiful and peaceful delivery our daughter 'Indy' was born at rest. It has been a painful journey. But in the pain we have found peace," Alexa and Carlos wrote in a joint statement. Bure wrote, "We love you. We love baby Indy. We are praying for you and Los and the kids and the day you all reunite. With all our hearts, we are here for you!!!!"
Jen Lilley defended Candace Cameron Bure against JoJo Siwa's comments
Jen Lilley is another Hallmark alum who moved to Great American Family, and her friendship with Candace Cameron Bure is rock solid. In November 2022, the "Fuller House" star shared a group pic with her fellow actors on Facebook, including Lilley, and gushed about how much she loved them. "AND WE ALL LOVE YOU!!!" the "Eat, Play, Love" star commented.
Bure often supports Lilley's causes and shared in July 2021, "My friend Jen Lilly [sic] is hosting Camp Christmas in July where everyone is welcome, and you can win up to $25,000 in prizes just by helping children in foster care receive backpacks full of school supplies! We're only 29 backpacks away from reaching our goal." A few days later, Bure posted, "We're getting the gang back together!! My friend @jen_lilley is hosting a Celebritiy Game Night with the Hallmark crew to benefit children in foster care, and you're all invited!"
Lilley sends the love right back to Bure. After JoJo Siwa claimed the "Home Sweet Christmas" star was the rudest celeb she had ever met, Lilley was quick to defend her pal. As reported by Celebrating the Soaps, the former soap star wrote on social media, "ALWAYS a class act, my friend. And the most kind. Neither fact could or should ever be up for debate."