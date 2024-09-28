Hallmark Stars That Surprisingly Get Along With Candace Cameron Bure

As child actors who grew up in the late '80s and '90s, it's no wonder Danica McKellar and Candace Cameron Bure are close friends. The two had known each other since they were kids and starred in the 1990 teen movie "Camp Cucamonga" as rival-turned-friends. McKellar and Bure reunited on-screen in 2014 for "Dancing with the Stars" and both realized that they had unknowingly previously competed for something else years ago. McKellar recalled to Fox News that in 1989, actor Jeremy Miller had asked her out and she accepted not knowing that Bure thought she was dating him at the time. They both didn't know until they starred in "Dancing with the Stars" together and McKellar stated, "But luckily my friendship with Candace has survived just fine."

The "Suddenly Santa" star credits Bure for helping to rekindle her faith. "I am so grateful to Candace Cameron Bure for bringing me into this era of my life. She really had a lot to do with it. Also my dad. He's been a believer for a long time," she told Fox News. In April 2018, she gave her friend a birthday shoutout. "Happy birthday to my good friend Candace Cameron Bure! It's hard to believe that we've known each other for 30 years...! From our days as kids on ABC TV series to contestants on Dancing with the Stars and now on Hallmark Channel USA together, you inspire and amaze me more than ever," McKellar gushed on Facebook.