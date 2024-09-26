Melania Blames Trump For Having Only One Child & It's Not The Reason You'd Expect
Donald Trump doesn't have to offer excuses for Melania Trump's absence from public life any longer. The former first lady has a book to promote, so she sat down for an interview for the first time in two years to chat about wide-ranging topics such as Donald's assassination attempts, her relationship with her husband, and parenthood. She even explained why she and Donald only had one child together.
Donald already had four children when he married Melania in 2005, and he learned that he had a fifth on the way not long after his wedding. "I was surprised by the speed of it," he told People. Barron Trump was born in March 2006, and Melania soon learned that Donald wasn't lying when he vowed to be a hands-off parent. "I know how busy he is and I'm in charge of everything," she told "Fox & Friends" on September 26. Melania added that Donald's lack of involvement in raising Barron is why she decided against having another child.
While the Trumps were discussing their family plans in a 2005 "Larry King Live" interview, Donald said, "I'm not going to be doing the diapers. I'm not going to be making the food. I may never even see the kids." Melania was probably relieved that Donald disproved his final statement. Months after Barron's birth, she told the Palm Beach Daily News, "Donald wakes up early and gets him out of the crib. They talk for an hour. It's very special." While Donald and Barron might have a strange relationship today, they apparently still enjoy those father-son chats.
How roles have reversed for Donald and Barron Trump
Melania Trump told "Fox & Friends" that her husband actually didn't want to stop at just one child, but she was content with it. She confirmed to Parenting that Donald never did diaper duty and didn't tuck Barron Trump in at night, but she wasn't exactly a harried mother who was in desperate need of help. In her interview with the Palm Beach Daily News, she explained why she and Donald hired a nanny for Barron, saying, "In one way, we still need to have a life."
While Donald was disinterested in taking care of his youngest son when he was a wee one, Barron reportedly cares a great deal about helping his dad. As a teen, Barron started listening to podcasts by influencers who are popular with young men, including the controversial right-wing streamer Adin Ross. Donald told the Daily Mail that Barron encouraged him to do interviews with Ross and two other content creators to increase his outreach to younger voters. "[He] actually calls all of them like friends of his because it's a different generation," said Donald. "They don't grow up watching television the same way as we did." Donald has also done interviews with comedian Theo Von and YouTuber Logan Paul. So, he couldn't stomach changing his son's diaper, but if he thinks it will get him votes, he'll happily chat to someone who is willing to wear a diaper to get laughs.