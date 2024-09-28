The Kaitlin Olson & Rob McElhenney Cheating Rumors, Explained

Kaitlin Olson and Rob McElhenney weren't among the celeb couples who broke up in 2023, contrary to a viral rumor at the time. According to DeuxMoi, an anonymous Instagram account and newsletter that posts celebrity blinds, a couple fitting Olson and McElhenney's description were heading toward Splits-ville. Inside of an email titled "not always sunny," DeuxMoi wrote, "Apparently, two married costars of a popular and long-running sitcom have quietly separated after the husband cheated on her in Wales." Thanks to the blatant reference to their show, "It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia," most fans clocked the unnamed couple as Olson and McElhenney, who said "I do" back in 2008.

Instead of having her spokesperson correct the cheating narrative, Olson surprisingly "claimed" responsibility for any infidelity within their marriage. "It was me who had the affair," she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter in July 2023. "But it was not with someone from Wales. It was with a whale." She continued, "I've always loved whales. They're the bosses of the ocean and I'm attracted to power. We ask for privacy as we navigate this difficult time."

Like a good husband, McElhenney swooped in to bear the weight of the separation rumors. Unsurprisingly, he decided to embrace his inner snark as well. "Sad to admit that the rumor is true. However some of the details are.... Incorrect," he tweeted.