The Kaitlin Olson & Rob McElhenney Cheating Rumors, Explained
Kaitlin Olson and Rob McElhenney weren't among the celeb couples who broke up in 2023, contrary to a viral rumor at the time. According to DeuxMoi, an anonymous Instagram account and newsletter that posts celebrity blinds, a couple fitting Olson and McElhenney's description were heading toward Splits-ville. Inside of an email titled "not always sunny," DeuxMoi wrote, "Apparently, two married costars of a popular and long-running sitcom have quietly separated after the husband cheated on her in Wales." Thanks to the blatant reference to their show, "It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia," most fans clocked the unnamed couple as Olson and McElhenney, who said "I do" back in 2008.
Instead of having her spokesperson correct the cheating narrative, Olson surprisingly "claimed" responsibility for any infidelity within their marriage. "It was me who had the affair," she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter in July 2023. "But it was not with someone from Wales. It was with a whale." She continued, "I've always loved whales. They're the bosses of the ocean and I'm attracted to power. We ask for privacy as we navigate this difficult time."
Like a good husband, McElhenney swooped in to bear the weight of the separation rumors. Unsurprisingly, he decided to embrace his inner snark as well. "Sad to admit that the rumor is true. However some of the details are.... Incorrect," he tweeted.
Kaitlin Olsen and Rob McElhenney are still going strong
Despite the rumors of a split, Kaitlin Olson and Rob McElhenney are still thriving together as a couple. Since the little DeuxMoi debacle, the spouses have continuously treated fans to their adorable dynamic on social media and beyond. For example, McElhenney commemorated Olson's birthday with a cute and unique post on Instagram that seemingly referenced the running joke that her character, Dee, on "Always Sunny in Philadelphia" resembles a bird. "On aviary special day, sometime in the 70s, a star was hatched. Happy Birdday to the one and only @kaitlinolson," he wrote alongside a slideshow that featured his new "K" tattoo in honor of Olson. He added, "Thank you @winterstone for talking me out of tattooing my entire back with an ostrich. The K is much klassier."
The pair also attended the 2024 Emmy Awards, bringing their comedic chops to the microphone as they presented an award together. Of course, they also made time for a red-carpet interview. While speaking with ABC, the couple traded jokes as they discussed their first impressions of each other when meeting on "It's Always Sunny" so many years ago. "I thought he looked like a 14-year-old boy, and I was very confused when I started falling in love with him," said Olson, garnering laughter from McElhenney, who agreed with the host that he was glad they met. "Me too. Our children are as well," he added. Obviously, their bond is stronger than any breakup rumors.