Shania Twain's 2024 People's Choice Country Awards Hair Rivals Reba McEntire's Wacky Wig

The iconic Grand Ole Opry House was packed with music industry greats for the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards. All of the biggest and brightest stars mingled on the red carpet, and they didn't disappoint in the style stakes, with rhinestones, tassels, and glam galore. Top of the list was the ever-glamorous Shania Twain, who pulled out all the stops with a hairdo that rivaled even Reba McEntire's bizarre wig, which, let's face it, is no small feat.

Twain looked completely different than usual. In fact, she was almost unrecognizable with her '60s-style blonde up-flick bobbed hair and Barbie-inspired denim outfit, stunning fans as she strutted down the red carpet. Twain told E! News that she'd worked closely with designers to create her unique look, and not surprisingly, she was thrilled with the result. "Isn't it crazy? I love it," she said. "I was involved with the sketches and the design and the silhouette and everything. To me, that's the joy. It's not about putting on something that's amazing; it's about being part of it."

Twain's dress wasn't the only thing she was part of for the night. The "That Don't Impress Me Much" singer was also an integral part of the show, taking to the stage as host. Which is something her hair rival, McEntire, has done several times at the Country Music Association Awards and the Academy of Country Music Awards previously.