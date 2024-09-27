Shania Twain's 2024 People's Choice Country Awards Hair Rivals Reba McEntire's Wacky Wig
The iconic Grand Ole Opry House was packed with music industry greats for the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards. All of the biggest and brightest stars mingled on the red carpet, and they didn't disappoint in the style stakes, with rhinestones, tassels, and glam galore. Top of the list was the ever-glamorous Shania Twain, who pulled out all the stops with a hairdo that rivaled even Reba McEntire's bizarre wig, which, let's face it, is no small feat.
Twain looked completely different than usual. In fact, she was almost unrecognizable with her '60s-style blonde up-flick bobbed hair and Barbie-inspired denim outfit, stunning fans as she strutted down the red carpet. Twain told E! News that she'd worked closely with designers to create her unique look, and not surprisingly, she was thrilled with the result. "Isn't it crazy? I love it," she said. "I was involved with the sketches and the design and the silhouette and everything. To me, that's the joy. It's not about putting on something that's amazing; it's about being part of it."
Twain's dress wasn't the only thing she was part of for the night. The "That Don't Impress Me Much" singer was also an integral part of the show, taking to the stage as host. Which is something her hair rival, McEntire, has done several times at the Country Music Association Awards and the Academy of Country Music Awards previously.
Twain's a Barbie bombshell
Shania Twain had big shoes to fill when she took over hosting duties at the 2024 People's Country Choice Music Awards. Reba McEntire is viewed by many in the industry as being the best of the best, something her rival was all too aware of. "The hosts are chosen, I think, quite carefully, making sure people are relating, and the host has experience," she told Billboard. "Reba is one of my favorite hosts. She's speaking from experience, and I think that commands respect and attention. She's funny and smart and is loved by all, and it's a compliment to be asked to do something like [hosting an awards show]. So Reba is a good example for me."
Despite being a bonafide superstar, Twain still felt the nerves ahead of her big night. "I'm not the greatest reader," she told Kicks 105. "I'm a very spontaneous speaker and thinker, so if I get rambling, they might have to take the hook out and get me off the stage." The singer continued, "I think it's gonna be more about adrenaline than nerves. You know, just feeling excited, building up to meeting artists that I haven't met yet."
However, Twain still planned on letting her hair down — so to speak — and enjoying the night with her musical peers. "I'm here more as a fan than anything. It's the artists that the people want to hear and see, so to me, that is everything," she told Billboard.