Miranda Lambert's 2024 People's Choice Country Awards Set Is Ultimate Blake Shelton Diss

Miranda Lambert slayed in every way possible at the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards, and her performance was just the icing on the cake. The country queen delivered a medley that included her classic hit "Kerosene" and "Dammit Randy" from Lambert's latest album. Coincidentally, both tracks happen to be diss songs. Thus, it felt like a not-so-subtle dig aimed squarely at Blake Shelton. The singer-songwriter might not have been in the room this time like he was at the 2019 Academy Of Country Music Awards, but Lambert's song choices spoke volumes regardless.

"Kerosene," with its scathing lyrics like "I gave it everything I had and everything I got was bad," has been a long-time fan favorite for good reason. And while "Dammit Randy" may not be "Dammit Blake," the line "Well, damn it, Randy, did you ever hear me at all?" still seems to hit a little close to home. Even if the country icon alluded to the song being about her ex-label (and perhaps its CEO, Randy Goodman) we can't help but feel like there's some ex-husband energy in there, too. Lambert did address the track's origin story once, hinting that it's a dig at Sony Music Nashville.

"We [her and co-writer Jon Randall] were talking about how excited we were to be starting this journey with a new label family and how supported we felt by them, which turned into chatting about situations where you might not feel so supported by someone — in this song's case, an unappreciative Randy," she explained on Instagram. "So, this one's for anyone with a Randy they need to move on from." Sure, but we're loving the shade regardless of who it's aimed at!