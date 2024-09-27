The Worst-Dressed Celebrities At The 2024 People's Choice Country Awards
The 2024 People's Choice Country Awards brought some serious fashion to the blue carpet, with country music's finest stepping out in their Sunday (or in this case, Thursday) best at the iconic Opry House. While many stars nailed it, naturally, there were a few who totally missed the memo on what works — and what really doesn't.
The stunning Shania Twain, who served as the night's host, kicked things off in style with a custom jewel-encrusted denim ensemble she proudly told E! News was her brainchild. "Isn't it crazy? I love it," she said. "I was involved with the sketches and the design and the silhouette and everything. To me, that's the joy. It's not about putting on something that's amazing — it's about being part of it."
Unfortunately, not everyone's fashion choices had that same personal touch or successful realization on the red carpet. We've rounded up a few of the night's biggest fashion flops. Lo and behold, here are the celebs who totally missed the mark on the style front by a country mile.
Carly Pearce's see-through dress failed to impress
We're all for a bold fashion moment, but Carly Pearce's mini see-through dress missed the mark. Sure, it's daring and red — bonus points for matching strap heels — but the whole look had more of a worn-out loofah vibe than anything worthy of the red carpet. The wet-look waves didn't help, either, adding only to the overall tackiness. Instead of turning heads for the right reasons, this outfit had us wondering if she just stepped out of the shower and forgot to change.
Machine Gun Kelly's Cruella de Vil 'fit
We've got to hand it to Machine Gun Kelly — he's never afraid to serve up something wild whenever he steps foot on the red carpet, but this time, he served us a complete disaster. The bedazzled tie, sleeveless leather vest, and excessive accessories were less rockstar rebel or biker chic and more confused costume party reject. And those sleeve tattoos? Usually edgy, but here, they were just adding to the confusion. Next time, MGK might want to tone it down just a notch.
Victoria Fuller thought she was going to prom
The People's Choice Country Awards may not be a formal event, but Victoria Fuller apparently thought it was prom night. The former "The Bachelor" contestant rolled up in a plain red off-shoulder dress that was more dull than daring. She chose to keep the accessories at the minimum with a bedazzled clutch, a ring, earrings, and a bracelet, resulting in the whole look feeling like it was missing something — like a personality. We don't know about you, but this was a complete snooze fest! Unlike MGK, the outfit didn't need to be dialed down — it needed to be woken up.
Ashley Cooke's dress ruffled feathers — literally
Ashley Cooke's dress was so close to being a hit — until you get to the bottom half. The white dress, with its side cutouts showing off her figure, had potential, but those feathers from the knees down? Yikes! It went from chic to chicken really fast. And with almost no accessories to draw our attention away from that feather disaster, there was no escaping the fact that this dress was an absolute misstep. Ashley, next time, leave the feathers at home!
Priscilla Block's bedazzled jumpsuit was a miss
Priscilla Block seems determined to cement her place on every worst-dressed list she can. She graced our lineup at the 2023 CMA Awards, made another fashion misstep at the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards, and now, here she is again, keeping the streak alive. This time, it's a bedazzled jumpsuit — because apparently, once wasn't enough. Topped off with a matching hair accessory, the whole ensemble was more fishnet nightmare than red carpet chic. If bad fashion is a sport, Block's going for gold. At this point, we're wondering if she's doing it on purpose.
Dani Rose thought she ate with her brat green ensemble
We're all for celebrities jumping on trends, and Dani Rose clearly tried to embrace the apple-green Brat summer vibe with this outfit. However, instead of looking trendy, the singer looked more like she was auditioning to play Tinkerbell. The matching green shorts and top, with silver detailing creeping up to her neck and shoulders, combined with knee-high silver boots, just didn't give the cool factor she was aiming for. To her credit, the green eyeshadow was on point, but the rest? A hard pass!
The Montana Boyz took country quite literally
Cowboy hats and boots at the People's Choice Country Awards? Groundbreaking ... Yes, we totally said that in a Miranda Priestly voice. The Montana Boyz strutted in with what can only be described as the most uninspired group effort of the night. Each one rocked the exact same tired formula — skinny jeans, a blazer, some belt buckle, and of course, cowboy hats and boots — because clearly, we needed the reminder that this is a country awards show. As if that wasn't enough, they all struck the same pose for the cameras. Maybe next time these grown men can try just a little harder to stand out from the cowboy crowd.