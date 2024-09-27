The Worst-Dressed Celebrities At The 2024 People's Choice Country Awards

The 2024 People's Choice Country Awards brought some serious fashion to the blue carpet, with country music's finest stepping out in their Sunday (or in this case, Thursday) best at the iconic Opry House. While many stars nailed it, naturally, there were a few who totally missed the memo on what works — and what really doesn't.

The stunning Shania Twain, who served as the night's host, kicked things off in style with a custom jewel-encrusted denim ensemble she proudly told E! News was her brainchild. "Isn't it crazy? I love it," she said. "I was involved with the sketches and the design and the silhouette and everything. To me, that's the joy. It's not about putting on something that's amazing — it's about being part of it."

Unfortunately, not everyone's fashion choices had that same personal touch or successful realization on the red carpet. We've rounded up a few of the night's biggest fashion flops. Lo and behold, here are the celebs who totally missed the mark on the style front by a country mile.