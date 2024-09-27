Justin Bieber's Grungy Appearance Sparks New Worry As His Past With Diddy Is On Everyone's Lips

Since Sean "Diddy" Combs' arrest for racketeering and sex trafficking on September 16, 2024, there's been speculation about which of his celeb pals are also involved in the scandal. Justin Bieber's strange relationship with Diddy immediately placed him at the top of the list as fears for his well-being were sparked after he seemingly fell off the radar. He finally surfaced again on the night of September 25, and if people weren't worried about Bieber before, his grungy and gaunt appearance definitely sent alarm bells ringing.

It was the first time the Canadian had been seen publicly since Diddy was thrown in jail. He was snapped leaving Wednesday night church services in Los Angeles, sipping from a cup as he walked to his car in slippers, head down, a red zip-up hoodie hanging loosely from his thin frame.

The Diddy case has raised fresh concerns about Bieber's relationships with a slew of much older rappers. He was just 15 when 40-year-old Diddy took him under his wing. Fans have been poring over old interviews and videos to uncover clues and evidence of inappropriate behavior by the music mogul. Unfortunately, there's plenty to find.