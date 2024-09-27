Justin Bieber's Grungy Appearance Sparks New Worry As His Past With Diddy Is On Everyone's Lips
Since Sean "Diddy" Combs' arrest for racketeering and sex trafficking on September 16, 2024, there's been speculation about which of his celeb pals are also involved in the scandal. Justin Bieber's strange relationship with Diddy immediately placed him at the top of the list as fears for his well-being were sparked after he seemingly fell off the radar. He finally surfaced again on the night of September 25, and if people weren't worried about Bieber before, his grungy and gaunt appearance definitely sent alarm bells ringing.
It was the first time the Canadian had been seen publicly since Diddy was thrown in jail. He was snapped leaving Wednesday night church services in Los Angeles, sipping from a cup as he walked to his car in slippers, head down, a red zip-up hoodie hanging loosely from his thin frame.
The Diddy case has raised fresh concerns about Bieber's relationships with a slew of much older rappers. He was just 15 when 40-year-old Diddy took him under his wing. Fans have been poring over old interviews and videos to uncover clues and evidence of inappropriate behavior by the music mogul. Unfortunately, there's plenty to find.
Fans want #JusticeForJustin
Justin Bieber was just 15 when Sean "Diddy" Combs adopted him as his mascot. Diddy was 40 years old, leading people to question his relationship with the young boy. Those concerns were multiplied in light of the sex trafficking and sexual abuse allegations against Diddy. Suddenly, old interviews and video clips from the time now seem dark and sinister, to say the least.
In one video posted to Bieber's official YouTube channel, Diddy's seen walking from his SUV with Bieber. He tells the teen that he'll allow him to drive his Ferarri when he turns 16. "You could ride in the passenger seat now I got my permit," Bieber says, excitedly hugging himself. Diddy continues his charm offensive and generous giveaway. "Then when you're 18, you get the house, you get the mansion," he says.
Bieber looks even younger than 15 — and it's a super creepy interaction. But the video takes an even creepier turn when Diddy boasts about the two of them having a wild time together, so wild that he's unable to talk about it publicly. "Where we're hanging out and what we're doing, we can't really disclose, but it's definitely a 15-year-old's dream. I have been given custody of him," Diddy says. It's hardly surprising that the hashtag #JusticeForJustin has been trending as fans uncover ever-increasingly problematic materials.