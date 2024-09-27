All The Signs Travis Kelce Is Losing His Star Player Status On The Chiefs

Travis Kelce could have ended his football career at the same time as his brother Jason Kelce and gone out in style after winning his third Super Bowl ring. Instead, Kansas City Chiefs fans now fear that the tight end's NFL legacy will end with a whimper as he struggles to find his footing this season. And it's not just his stats that are indicative of a problem.

In three games of the 2024 season, Travis had zero touchdowns and made only eight catches for 69 yards. Every armchair quarterback and disgruntled fantasy football fan has an opinion on his dismal start to the season, with some people suggesting that Travis' high-pressure relationship with Taylor Swift might be taking his mind away from the game. In a press conference, coach Andy Reid insisted that this is not the case. "Trav is fine. He just keeps being Trav," he said. "He works his tail off and he hasn't lost a step. ... He's not distracted."

However, Travis has so much by which to be distracted. In regards to his relationship, he had a former president sic his supporters on his girlfriend. When Donald Trump wrote "I hate Taylor Swift!" on Truth Social, he was giving his followers a target. Travis has to be at least a little concerned about dating someone who has made enemies of a man who is so influential and who might even return to the Oval Office someday. However, while Swift might be the easiest culprit for football fans to point to when they play the blame game for Travis' slump, the real problem might be that he's in a transitional stage.