What Jason And Kylie Kelce Really Spend Their Millions On

Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce's marriage has been all-around successful for the couple on personal and professional fronts. Since tying the knot in 2018, the two have seen their online followings grow — thanks to an Amazon documentary that followed their family and Jason's hit "New Heights" podcast with his brother Travis Kelce, who famously started dating Taylor Swift. Looking at Jason and Kylie's substantial Instagram following, The U.S. Sun estimates the former Philadelphia Eagles center could earn around $15,500 for a sponsored post. Meanwhile, his wife could command nearly $12,000 for one, even though Kylie has shown she doesn't like fame and the spotlight that comes with it.

While they were already financially comfortable, Jason's bank account saw a major uptick in August 2024 when he and Travis signed a $100 million three-year deal with Amazon's Wondery for their "New Heights" podcast. Before receiving the bulk of that payout, the former NFL player's net worth was estimated at $50 million. Meanwhile, Kylie continued to make money of her own, as some estimates peg her personal net worth at $1 million.

Despite their fortunes, the pair are not known for living an overly lavish lifestyle, though they have splurged on some gifts for one another. For Christmas 2023, Jason bought Kylie multiple gifts, including a necklace with a sparkly pendant and a Transformers Optimus Prime toy because it was her favorite as a child. Keeping with the thoughtful gifts, Kylie commissioned a wood replica of Lincoln Financial Field in April 2024 following her husband's retirement, which she shared on Instagram. Those may not be jaw-dropping items, but the Kelces have made a few pricey purchases over the years.