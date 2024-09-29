What Jason And Kylie Kelce Really Spend Their Millions On
Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce's marriage has been all-around successful for the couple on personal and professional fronts. Since tying the knot in 2018, the two have seen their online followings grow — thanks to an Amazon documentary that followed their family and Jason's hit "New Heights" podcast with his brother Travis Kelce, who famously started dating Taylor Swift. Looking at Jason and Kylie's substantial Instagram following, The U.S. Sun estimates the former Philadelphia Eagles center could earn around $15,500 for a sponsored post. Meanwhile, his wife could command nearly $12,000 for one, even though Kylie has shown she doesn't like fame and the spotlight that comes with it.
While they were already financially comfortable, Jason's bank account saw a major uptick in August 2024 when he and Travis signed a $100 million three-year deal with Amazon's Wondery for their "New Heights" podcast. Before receiving the bulk of that payout, the former NFL player's net worth was estimated at $50 million. Meanwhile, Kylie continued to make money of her own, as some estimates peg her personal net worth at $1 million.
Despite their fortunes, the pair are not known for living an overly lavish lifestyle, though they have splurged on some gifts for one another. For Christmas 2023, Jason bought Kylie multiple gifts, including a necklace with a sparkly pendant and a Transformers Optimus Prime toy because it was her favorite as a child. Keeping with the thoughtful gifts, Kylie commissioned a wood replica of Lincoln Financial Field in April 2024 following her husband's retirement, which she shared on Instagram. Those may not be jaw-dropping items, but the Kelces have made a few pricey purchases over the years.
$50,000 on Super Bowl tickets
Jason Kelce's Philadelphia Eagles faced off against Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs in the 2023 Super Bowl. Kylie Kelce was pregnant at the time with the couple's third child and was determined not to miss the game. As revealed in the "Kelce" documentary, which followed the couple for the 2022-2023 NFL season, Kylie bought a slew of tickets for the family. "It will be our OBs, my mom and dad, and then our daughters, and then Jason's parents, his aunt and uncle. And then we have some friends coming with us," she said on the docu-series (via People). The Kelces were not dissuaded by the hefty price tag and gladly forked over the money to bring their young children. "We're paying almost $4,000 for a f**king kid who is not going to sit in a seat to watch her dad play in a game. That's bananas," Kylie said. In total, they spent $50,000 on Super Bowl tickets to see the Kelce brothers face off against each other in the big game.
Paying $4,000 for a toddler to go to a football game may seem excessive, but those are the rules laid out by the NFL. "If your child has a heartbeat, you have to pay for them," Jason's mother, Donna Kelce, explained while appearing on "Today" in February. "If you have a child, even if you're holding them the whole time, you have to pay the full price," Donna added.
Shelling out for the whole crew was not the only time Jason splurged, as he has been known to spend money at home.
Jason Kelce spends a ton on books
Jason Kelce may not be the maniacal spender that Travis Kelce is, but he is unafraid to drop coin to have his home set up just right. After he finished his career with the Philadelphia Eagles, the U.S. Sun reported that Jason spent $15,000 on his man cave. He may be known for having simple tastes, but Jason does indulge from time to time. "A basic pair of Levi's and a shirt will do for him. He lives a simple life and enjoys simple pleasures," an insider told the U.S. Sun, revealing that Jason spends around $2,000 a month on vintage books. During a "New Heights" episode in which Travis struggled to name the books on his own bookshelf, Jason showed off his literary knowledge while discussing "The Odyssey," which was on the shelf. "I think Homer is the one who finally wrote it down in a collection of myths that kind of assimilated over time into a congruent story," he said.
In addition to his extensive book collection, a source from The U.S. Sun said Jason also bought a $4,000 tractor for his property. Plus, the former football vet spends around $1,000 on meat whenever he and Kylie Kelce host a party. His penchant for barbecuing meat even led to Jason signing a sponsorship deal with Kingsford charcoal grills. "Yeah, I'm a charcoal griller by preference," he told GQ in June. "It's what I learned on. And it's what I prefer, partly because of nostalgia," the retired center added.
There is plenty of space for Jason to host cookouts, as he and Kylie have bought up multiple properties.
The Kelces' plan to build a massive mansion
In 2018, Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce bought a home about an hour outside Philadelphia in Haverford, Pennsylvania, for the relatively modest price of $680,000. A couple of years later, the Kelces bought a nearby property on eight acres for $3.96 million in 2020. A TikTok featuring footage of that home went viral in November 2023, as fans bashed the Philadelphia Eagles star and his wife for buying the property. "Why does it look like it's falling apart?" an online troll wrote in the comments section. Those fans did not understand the vision the Kelces had for their home.
As both of their bank accounts grew, so did their aspirations, and the Kelces purchased a third Haverford property in September 2023 for $1.35 million. According to a source at the New York Post, Jason and Kylie planned to consolidate their three properties and build one massive estate.
Jason made it clear he did not want to move after retirement. "I was fortunate, I was in Philadelphia for 13 years and the community is where my wife and I live," he said at ESPN Media Day in August 2024 (via People). "We want to keep living in Philadelphia," Jason added. Those were not the only properties the Kelces bought up.
Their Jersey Shore beach house
As Jason Kelce readied for his post-playing career, he and Kylie Kelce purchased a beach house in Sea Isle, New Jersey, for $2.2 million sometime in 2023. The three-level home is located in the southern part of New Jersey and is about a 90-minute drive from their home in Haverford, Pennsylvania. The beach house has porches on both the second and third floors, each connecting to a spacious bedroom.
Members of the Sea Isle community were probably not surprised to see the Kelces buy property in the area, as the "New Heights" podcast host had been spotted in the beach town numerous times. In June 2021, footage was posted to X, formerly Twitter, of Jason chugging beers with fans in Sea Isle. The following year, Jason was given a hero's welcome when he was the bartender for an event on Ocean Drive in the New Jersey beach town in June 2022. That event raised funds for the Eagles Autism Foundation, an organization that Kylie has been actively supporting. Just after purchasing a home in the community, Jason was back behind the bar again to raise money for the charity. "The fans that are here are a big reason why I enjoyed a wonderful career," Jason told CBS News in June 2024 while singing the praises of the Eagles fanbase.
Considering their local celebrity, it's no wonder the Kelces decided to stay put in the Philadelphia area.