Ashton Kutcher's Latest All-Smiles Outing Can't Distract From Diddy Drama
Ashton Kutcher attended a Chicago Bears game with wife Mila Kunis on September 29. The former "Two and a Half Men" star wore a blue Bears jersey, a white hat, and had a black satin team jacket. He smiled and posed for photos on the sideline alongside Kunis, but fans were not interested in his fandom and were quick to bring up sketchy things about Kutcher's friendship with Sean "Diddy" Combs. "No more Diddy parties for him," one user on X, formerly Twitter, replied to a photo of the couple. "Hopefully arrested soon f*** em," another added. "Lock em up!" one user wrote.
Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis at the Bears game!!@aplusk @MilaKunisv #ChicagoHistory 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/6BVKfTcb61
— Chicago History ™️ (@Chicago_History) September 29, 2024
Fans were upset that Kutcher was among Diddy's celeb friends who have remained quiet since his arrest. The actor and the music mogul became friends in the early 2000s and were often seen at events together, including working on an intro video for the 2003 MTV Movie Awards. After the allegations against Diddy came to light, videos resurfaced where Kutcher spoke about the notorious parties the producer used to throw. "I've got a lot I can't tell," Kutcher said while being interviewed by Sean Evans for an episode of "Hot Ones" that aired in September 2019. "Diddy party stories, man, that was some weird memory lane thing," he continued. Kutcher explained that he met Diddy while working on "Punk'd." "We became fast friends and we used to just hang out, watch football together," Kutcher added.
Those resurfaced clips also led to speculation about the state of Kutcher's marriage.
Why some fans were surprised to see Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis together
Another resurfaced Ashton Kutcher clip regarding Sean "Diddy" Combs made the rounds, and painted the actor in poor light. The "Dude, Where's My Car?" star appeared on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" alongside Diddy in 2018, and spoke about their friendship. "We were spending a lot of time together," Kutcher said. "By the way, if you're a single man, there's probably no greater human being in the world than him," he added, in a soundbite that aged poorly.
As these interview clips about Diddy resurfaced, rumors started to circulate that Kutcher and Mila Kunis had called it quits on their relationship. Multiple videos on TikTok and X went viral claiming the couple was finished. When photos popped up of the "That '70s Show" actors at the Chicago Bears game together, several fans were surprised. "So they didnt split?" one X user asked.
Days before attending the Bears game, a source vehemently denied reports of the couple's split. "This is absolutely ridiculous and false," the insider told People on September 25. "Ashton has only seen Diddy in a handful of social and business events, all of which have been documented by the media," they added.