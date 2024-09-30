Ashton Kutcher's Latest All-Smiles Outing Can't Distract From Diddy Drama

Ashton Kutcher attended a Chicago Bears game with wife Mila Kunis on September 29. The former "Two and a Half Men" star wore a blue Bears jersey, a white hat, and had a black satin team jacket. He smiled and posed for photos on the sideline alongside Kunis, but fans were not interested in his fandom and were quick to bring up sketchy things about Kutcher's friendship with Sean "Diddy" Combs. "No more Diddy parties for him," one user on X, formerly Twitter, replied to a photo of the couple. "Hopefully arrested soon f*** em," another added. "Lock em up!" one user wrote.

Fans were upset that Kutcher was among Diddy's celeb friends who have remained quiet since his arrest. The actor and the music mogul became friends in the early 2000s and were often seen at events together, including working on an intro video for the 2003 MTV Movie Awards. After the allegations against Diddy came to light, videos resurfaced where Kutcher spoke about the notorious parties the producer used to throw. "I've got a lot I can't tell," Kutcher said while being interviewed by Sean Evans for an episode of "Hot Ones" that aired in September 2019. "Diddy party stories, man, that was some weird memory lane thing," he continued. Kutcher explained that he met Diddy while working on "Punk'd." "We became fast friends and we used to just hang out, watch football together," Kutcher added.

Those resurfaced clips also led to speculation about the state of Kutcher's marriage.