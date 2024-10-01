We Gave Hallmark's Leading Ladies Major Hair Makeovers & OMG

Hallmark's leading ladies and gents are, quite literally, the faces of the network, which means that they have to be camera-ready at all times. Speaking specifically about the ladies, however, the network couldn't have picked a better bunch than Lacey Chabert, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, and Alison Sweeney to represent the family-friendly network. Over the years, this trio of actors has starred in dozens of Hallmark programs — including fan faves such as "One Bad Apple: A Hannah Swensen Mystery" and "Groundswell." Sweeney and Chabert even worked together on "The Wedding Veil" franchise.

When these Hallmark leading ladies are not filming, they're flaunting their stuff on red carpets and appearing on talk show couches, including the network's own since-canceled daytime show "Home & Family" (which has a pretty scandalous past behind the scenes). Of course, they always look amazing. Whether Sweeney is embracing her gorgeous blond tresses or Chabert and Williams-Paisley are thriving on the brunette end of the spectrum, they always manage to add a little style and sophistication to any event they attend. That said, it's always fun to change things up now and again, which is why a Static Media photo editor worked their magic to exclusively give the ladies a virtual makeover!

As usual, we can't believe our eyes!