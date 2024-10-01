We Gave Hallmark's Leading Ladies Major Hair Makeovers & OMG
Hallmark's leading ladies and gents are, quite literally, the faces of the network, which means that they have to be camera-ready at all times. Speaking specifically about the ladies, however, the network couldn't have picked a better bunch than Lacey Chabert, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, and Alison Sweeney to represent the family-friendly network. Over the years, this trio of actors has starred in dozens of Hallmark programs — including fan faves such as "One Bad Apple: A Hannah Swensen Mystery" and "Groundswell." Sweeney and Chabert even worked together on "The Wedding Veil" franchise.
When these Hallmark leading ladies are not filming, they're flaunting their stuff on red carpets and appearing on talk show couches, including the network's own since-canceled daytime show "Home & Family" (which has a pretty scandalous past behind the scenes). Of course, they always look amazing. Whether Sweeney is embracing her gorgeous blond tresses or Chabert and Williams-Paisley are thriving on the brunette end of the spectrum, they always manage to add a little style and sophistication to any event they attend. That said, it's always fun to change things up now and again, which is why a Static Media photo editor worked their magic to exclusively give the ladies a virtual makeover!
As usual, we can't believe our eyes!
Lacey Chabert embraces her curly fringe
Lacey Chabert has undergone a remarkable Hollywood transformation, but she's remained pretty loyal to her signature look. You know, dark, medium-length brown hair, usually curled away from her face with a side part. Of course, we're not complaining about the look, as it obviously works for her, and probably helps her get into character for her sweet, cookie-cutter roles across Hallmark. However, Static Media's photo editor gave Chabert some extra oomph by digitally adding a little (well, a lot of) length, chocolate brown highlights, and a face-framing fringe that somehow makes the ageless beauty look even younger!
That said, Chabert already knows how to add a little volume and character all on her own. During a 2021 interview with Hello Giggles, the star spilled all of her secrets to getting gorgeous, volumized hair. "When I wake up, I use the Up The Volume Shampoo and Conditioner," she shared about the products that give her a little extra boost. "I do anything to add volume to my hair, and I love big hair," she continued. "I use a lot of products to help with that, and it really helps my hair to have more volume and be more bouncy."
Kimberly Williams-Paisley goes short
Kimberly Williams-Paisley, also known as country crooner Brad Paisley's wife, has sported a variety of looks over the years — including the gorgeous, voluminous curls she debuted in 1991's "Father of The Bride." However, recent years have seen her flaunt sleek, medium brown tresses tinged with subtle highlights, especially during her tenure with Hallmark. Thanks to Static Media's photo editor, we know a shorter cut could also work for Kimberly. Well, a short bob at least. As you can see, the Hallmark alum looks gorgeous with a chin-length bob and asymmetrical, feathered bangs. She also totally owns a slightly richer, more vibrant color, full of warm red undertones. Basically, it's a yes for us!
But while this is the first time she's had hair this short, she's certainly no stranger to wearing dyed hair. In fact, Kimberly's husband, Brad, has even dyed it for her himself — at least during the COVID-19 lockdown. "This is going to ruin everything I've worked towards in my image," the singer said in a video posted to social media in 2020 (via People), though something tells us his sweet act of service only made his fans love him more. How was he qualified to take on such an important task? "I've been cutting my own hair — and coloring hair as well," he shared. "I'm a jack**s of all trades at this point!"
Alison Sweeney says goodbye to the blond
Alison Sweeney has been in the entertainment business for several decades, dating back to the late '80s when she first appeared on "Simon & Simon." That, of course, means that she's enjoyed an ever-evolving style transformation. Yeah, most fans may be used to Sweeney enjoying long, cascading curls or the occasional updo (especially if she's in filming mode), but she's totally open to change. In fact, Sweeney even cut off her long, gorgeous locks in 2017 so that she could try out a chic, sassy bob. "Chop chop ... Fresh summer cut by @riawna ... #tbt #summerhair, " she captioned her post on Facebook.
But while length may be up for debate, color hasn't been, as Sweeney has always donned blond hair during various stages of her career. Well, until now, that is! Static Media's photo editor completely transformed Sweeney by pairing the star with deep, brown hair. And we don't know about you, but this may be the most striking transformation of the three actors! While Sweeney's blond hair complements her just fine, the brown hair spruces up her look in a new, exciting way. And while her current style melds well with her Hallmark affiliation, the darker color would definitely work best with grittier material.
Come on Sweeney, just think about it!