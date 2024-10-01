American Pickers' Frank Fritz Dead At 60
Frank Fritz of the History Channel show "American Pickers" died on September 30. His ex-co-host Mike Wolfe shared the tragic news on Instagram.
"It's with a broken heart that I share with all of you that Frank passed away last night. I've [known] Frank for more [than] half my life and what you've seen on TV has always been what I have seen, a dreamer who was just as sensitive as he was funny. The same off camera as he was on, Frank had a way of reaching the hearts of so many by just being himself," Wolfe wrote. He reminisced about the many road trips the two took on and off the show and stated, "We've been on countless trips and shared so many miles and I feel blessed that I was there by his side when he took one last journey home. I love you buddy and will miss you so much I know your in a better place."
Fritz's cause of death hasn't been revealed as of this writing but he suffered a stroke in 2022. In an Instagram post at the time, Wolfe alluded to his rocky friendship with his pal and former co-host but told fans, "[Now] is not the time to set the record straight. Now is the time to pray for my friend. Frank has suffered a stroke and is in the hospital. Please keep him in your hearts and thoughts." Prior to that, Wolfe and Fritz hadn't spoken for years due to a rumored falling out, but they had a heartfelt reunion after the health scare.
Frank Fritz asked to see Mike Wolfe after his stroke
Frank Fritz's last appearance on "American Pickers" was in 2021 and he was reportedly fired from the show amid his health struggles. With that came bitter feelings toward Mike Wolfe, with Fritz telling The U.S. Sun that his ex-co-host didn't check up on him after his back surgery. "He knows I hurt my back, everyone in the whole network knew I hurt my back, but did one person — just one — call and see how I was? No," he stated.
Thankfully, the duo were able to mend their rift before Fritz's untimely death. After his stroke, he reached out to Wolfe and asked to see him, per the Quad-City Times. A source told the publication, "They talked about old times — how things got started and the impact they had on the world. There were tears flowing on both sides. Mike really stressed all the good times they had before the show and during the show. Mike did say he'd like Frank back on the show, but Frank is focused on his health."
According to a Facebook page dedicated to Fritz, Wolfe was by his side during his last moments. "Please understand this is a very rough time for us. Including Mike so be kind as we are trying to figure out how to cope with this. Thank you all for your love and support through the years," Fritz's friend shared.