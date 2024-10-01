American Pickers' Frank Fritz Dead At 60

Frank Fritz of the History Channel show "American Pickers" died on September 30. His ex-co-host Mike Wolfe shared the tragic news on Instagram.

"It's with a broken heart that I share with all of you that Frank passed away last night. I've [known] Frank for more [than] half my life and what you've seen on TV has always been what I have seen, a dreamer who was just as sensitive as he was funny. The same off camera as he was on, Frank had a way of reaching the hearts of so many by just being himself," Wolfe wrote. He reminisced about the many road trips the two took on and off the show and stated, "We've been on countless trips and shared so many miles and I feel blessed that I was there by his side when he took one last journey home. I love you buddy and will miss you so much I know your in a better place."

Fritz's cause of death hasn't been revealed as of this writing but he suffered a stroke in 2022. In an Instagram post at the time, Wolfe alluded to his rocky friendship with his pal and former co-host but told fans, "[Now] is not the time to set the record straight. Now is the time to pray for my friend. Frank has suffered a stroke and is in the hospital. Please keep him in your hearts and thoughts." Prior to that, Wolfe and Fritz hadn't spoken for years due to a rumored falling out, but they had a heartfelt reunion after the health scare.