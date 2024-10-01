Charlie Sheen's Twin Sons Bob And Max Have Seriously Transformed

Charlie Sheen's youngest children, Bob and Max Sheen, have undergone a transformation. The last two kids of Charlie's brood, twins Bob and Max were born to the actor and this then-wife Brooke Mueller in 2009. Charlie's rep announced the happy news to People. "They're doing great," Stan Rosenfield shared at the time (via UPI). "And Brooke's doing great." Charlie's rep added, "He's a family man — now he has three daughters and two sons. He's a wonderful father."

Back then, Charlie and Mueller were still happily married and on good terms, but it wouldn't be long before their union crumbled. By 2010, they had both initiated divorce proceedings, and years later, they were fighting over Charlie's five-figure child support payments.

Sheen family skeletons, including Charlie's unexpected HIV announcement, Mueller's experience with substance use, and her possible ties to Matthew Perry's death, have further cast a shadow over their family. In fact, Charlie, who also indulged in substance use in the past, is now a single father. "I've mostly been raising my 14-year-old boys," he told People in 2023. "Their mom has been trying to figure some stuff out on her end, so she's not in the picture too much right now." Let's see how far Bob and Max have come since then.