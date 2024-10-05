Laura Loomer Is Starting To Look More Like Melania Trump's Clone

Controversial right-wing pundit Laura Loomer hasn't shied away from discussing her plastic surgery makeover, and let's just say that with each procedure, she's inching ever closer to looking like Melania Trump's twin. Photogs captured Loomer exiting the Trump Organization's Boeing 757 ahead of the September 10 presidential debate, and the side shots showed her veering into a high-cheekbone, Melania-esque look with a more petite nose. Her face had greatly changed shape from her earlier days when it was rounder, and as a result she more sculpted features. The type of look that is popular within Donald Trump's circle.

Julia Beverly/Getty

Loomer candidly discussed undergoing cosmetic surgery to achieve her look in June 2017. "I am so excited for my nose job!!" she penned on Instagram, according to Forward. "How could anyone say no to this? It's life changing." Over the years, not everyone has appreciated how Loomer's look has dramatically changed. "Laura Loomer was a perfectly normal looking lady until cheek and lip fillers, bronzer, and clown make-up gave her the 'Mar a Lago Mistress' makeover," an X, formerly Twitter, user tweeted.

Of course, Loomer may resemble the former First Lady more, but Melania has strongly denied having plastic surgery. Long before her husband's presidency, Melania denied having any cosmetic procedures, including Botox injections, during a chat with Allure. "I'd never do anything on my face or my body," the former model said. Seeing Loomer take on a Melania look was especially interesting, as many theorized she could be the next Mrs. Trump.