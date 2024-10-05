Laura Loomer Is Starting To Look More Like Melania Trump's Clone
Controversial right-wing pundit Laura Loomer hasn't shied away from discussing her plastic surgery makeover, and let's just say that with each procedure, she's inching ever closer to looking like Melania Trump's twin. Photogs captured Loomer exiting the Trump Organization's Boeing 757 ahead of the September 10 presidential debate, and the side shots showed her veering into a high-cheekbone, Melania-esque look with a more petite nose. Her face had greatly changed shape from her earlier days when it was rounder, and as a result she more sculpted features. The type of look that is popular within Donald Trump's circle.
Loomer candidly discussed undergoing cosmetic surgery to achieve her look in June 2017. "I am so excited for my nose job!!" she penned on Instagram, according to Forward. "How could anyone say no to this? It's life changing." Over the years, not everyone has appreciated how Loomer's look has dramatically changed. "Laura Loomer was a perfectly normal looking lady until cheek and lip fillers, bronzer, and clown make-up gave her the 'Mar a Lago Mistress' makeover," an X, formerly Twitter, user tweeted.
Of course, Loomer may resemble the former First Lady more, but Melania has strongly denied having plastic surgery. Long before her husband's presidency, Melania denied having any cosmetic procedures, including Botox injections, during a chat with Allure. "I'd never do anything on my face or my body," the former model said. Seeing Loomer take on a Melania look was especially interesting, as many theorized she could be the next Mrs. Trump.
Laura Loomer staunchly denied Donald Trump affair rumors
Not only did Laura Loomer start to look more like Donald Trump's wife, but some believed she started to act like she was. Loomer and the former president's relationship took a strange turn when they were filmed cozying up. On September 12, photos and short clips of the former "The Apprentice" host embracing Loomer while surrounded by media made the rounds on X. This led to wild speculation that Donald was cheating on Melania Trump. "Where's Melania while her hubby is getting all touchy-feely with Laura Loomer?" an X user wrote. "Melania got dumped for Nazi plastic Barbie," tweeted while referencing Loomer's various cosmetic procedures.
As the speculation swirled online about Donald looking to replace Melania, Bill Maher entered the conversation and took jabs at the Republican presidential candidate for being overly friendly with Loomer. "I think maybe Laura Loomer's in an arranged relationship to influence the election because she's very close to Trump," Maher said during a recent "Real Time with Bill Maher" episode. "She's 31. Looks like his type," he added, referencing Loomer's sculpted look.
As footage of Maher's "arranged relationship" comments were shared on X, Loomer caught wind of the comments and responded with a strongly-worded tweet. "I should sue Bill Maher @billmaher for Defamation," she wrote on September 14. "This is beyond the pale and it's a complete and blatant lie," Loomer tweeted while adding how disrespectful it was to the Trumps. She also discussed the comments about her perceived inappropriate relationship with Donald on her own podcast, "Loomer Unleashed," saying she believed the media, such as Maher, would not make comments about her and the one-time president if she "was a leftist journalist."