Sad Details About HGTV Star Alison Victoria Fans Don't See On TV

"Windy City Rehab" may give HGTV viewers a glimpse into Alison Victoria's quest to give old homes a new lease on life, but there's a ton that goes on behind the scenes that we don't see. From bad business partnerships to personal things Victoria has gone through over the years, let's get into it.

Perhaps the first thing to come to mind when thinking of sad things Victoria has endured are the major legal issues she faced after the first season of "Windy City Rehab" aired. As was reported by Chicago Sun-Times in early 2020, a couple whose home had been included in the season had filed a lawsuit against Victoria, her business partner Donovan Eckhardt, and their respective companies for poor workmanship in December 2019. Among their complaints were major leaks throughout the home and even a skewed front door. That wasn't all, though. A few months later, the HGTV co-stars were sued again for poor workmanship on a different project that had also been featured in "Windy City Rehab." In a word: yikes.

It does bear mentioning that some of the legal goings on were actually documented on "Windy City Rehab." As viewers may remember, in one Season 2 episode, Victoria made a point of noting that she wasn't actually involved in the construction side of things. "I'm not even the contractor, I'm not the builder, I didn't pull permits, I don't do that work. And now I'm dealing with structural things that are falling apart for all these homeowners that live in homes that I designed," she explained (via People). Even so, she added that although she wasn't responsible for that part of the business, she had to take accountability as the co-owner of the development company she shared with Eckhardt.