Natasha Richardson's Autopsy Report Has Some Seriously Tragic Details

Natasha Richardson's tragic 2009 death came as a major shock to most, as what seemed like a minor fall on a beginner's slope at a ski resort ended up claiming the actor's life at the age of just 45. Heartbreakingly, the resulting autopsy revealed that the fall had been much more serious than the actor had realized, and blunt impact had caused an epidural hematoma.

Richardson had been at the Mont Tremblant ski resort in Quebec when she took a lesson at the bunny slope. The actor wasn't wearing a helmet and fell on what seemed to be soft snow. She shook it off at first and reports at the time even mentioned that she had laughed at the fall. Nevertheless, her ski instructor and another staff member accompanied her back to the hotel to ensure she received medical attention.

New York neurosurgeon Dr. David J. Langer explained to The New York Times that it's not uncommon for people dealing with epidural hematoma to feel as though they are fine, as was the case with Richardson. She told staff at the infirmary where she'd been taken that she felt fine and signed herself out. She also turned down an opportunity to see a doctor. That proved to be a big mistake, though. As neurologist Dr. Dexter Sun told HuffPost, a scan is needed almost immediately post-fall to determine if someone has an epidural hematoma. With Richardson initially feeling okay, the scan never took place. Paramedics responded after she took a turn for the worse, but it was too late. After being transferred to three different hospitals, Richardson succumbed to her injury the following day.