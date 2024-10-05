Natasha Richardson's Autopsy Report Has Some Seriously Tragic Details
Natasha Richardson's tragic 2009 death came as a major shock to most, as what seemed like a minor fall on a beginner's slope at a ski resort ended up claiming the actor's life at the age of just 45. Heartbreakingly, the resulting autopsy revealed that the fall had been much more serious than the actor had realized, and blunt impact had caused an epidural hematoma.
Richardson had been at the Mont Tremblant ski resort in Quebec when she took a lesson at the bunny slope. The actor wasn't wearing a helmet and fell on what seemed to be soft snow. She shook it off at first and reports at the time even mentioned that she had laughed at the fall. Nevertheless, her ski instructor and another staff member accompanied her back to the hotel to ensure she received medical attention.
New York neurosurgeon Dr. David J. Langer explained to The New York Times that it's not uncommon for people dealing with epidural hematoma to feel as though they are fine, as was the case with Richardson. She told staff at the infirmary where she'd been taken that she felt fine and signed herself out. She also turned down an opportunity to see a doctor. That proved to be a big mistake, though. As neurologist Dr. Dexter Sun told HuffPost, a scan is needed almost immediately post-fall to determine if someone has an epidural hematoma. With Richardson initially feeling okay, the scan never took place. Paramedics responded after she took a turn for the worse, but it was too late. After being transferred to three different hospitals, Richardson succumbed to her injury the following day.
Natasha Richardson wouldn't have made it to a fully equipped hospital in time
While epidural hematoma can be treated, the sad reality in Natasha Richardson's case is that she might not have been able to receive the necessary attention, even if she had stayed in the infirmary. That's because the infirmary likely wasn't rigged to provide care for something as serious as her injury.
As for Richardson saying no to seeing a doctor at a different facility, Montreal trauma surgeon Dr. Tarek Razek explained that Mont Tremblant's remoteness was a barrier to the actor's survival (via ABC). As Dr. Razek pointed out, the resort is more than two hours away from Montreal by car, which would have been her best shot — not ideal when time is of the essence. Unfortunately, Dr. Razek said the possibility of airlifting Richardson wasn't an option in Quebec. He explained that the reality of the matter was that their "system isn't set up for traumas and doesn't match what's available in other Canadian cities, let alone in the States."
Richardson's passing was a horrific accident, and it's unlikely she could have been saved. In the years since, her son Micheál Richardson, whom she shared with her husband Liam Neeson, has opened up about losing his mom at such a young age. In an interview with The Times, Micheál spoke about the shock he faced in the wake of his mother's loss at age 14. "It was so sudden. When it's unexpected, and it's just a complete freak accident, it really sort of messes with your mind, whether you believe in fate or not," he said. A horrifying situation, indeed. More than a decade later, we still keep Natasha's loved ones in our thoughts.