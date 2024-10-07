What Michelle Obama's Supposed First Boyfriend Spilled About Their Relationship

Michelle Obama opened up a little about her first serious relationship in her 2018 memoir, "Becoming," but it turned out her ex-boyfriend had already spoken about their time together several years prior. No scandalous details here, though. Au contraire, he had nothing but good things to say.

David Upchurch's comments came just over a month after Barack Obama's inauguration, when he sat down with Enquirer. He told the outlet that he and Michelle had shared a childhood, having been neighbors while growing up. He also shared that he had a very close bond with her late father, Fraser Robinson, in particular (via The Telegraph). Eventually, he and Michelle became an item, and even went to prom together. However, it wasn't to last. Upchurch attributed their split to his lack of drive as a teenage boy, which was in strong contrast to Michelle's go-getter attitude. "At that point, I just didn't take my life or my future seriously. But Michelle knew what she wanted, and after graduation she was off to Princeton," he recounted.

Far from being salty about it, Upchurch was super proud to see Michelle follow her dreams, and only ever wanted her to fulfill her potential — something he believed she's since gone on to do. As he told Enquirer, "I always knew Michelle was special and would make a difference in the world," (via Daily Mail). He also gushed that he was just as impressed by the man she went on to settle down with. Having said that, he couldn't help but throw in a playful reminder that Michelle was the prize in the relationship. "I have never met Barack, but I have to say, he is a very lucky man," he said. We love to see it!