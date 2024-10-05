The Strangest Rumors About HGTV Star David Bromstad
After more than 15 seasons on the air, it's no surprise to just how many weird rumors are floating around about "My Lottery Dream Home" host David Bromstad. For instance, fans of the HGTV show have long speculated that Bromstad has a twin brother. (In fact, it's one of the most prominent and persistent rumors about the host.) The theory likely stems from noticeable changes in Bromstad's appearance over the years, leading some viewers to believe he was two different people. His resemblance to his brother Dean Bromstad has only added fuel to this speculative fire. But, while the rumor continues to pop up in certain online circles, it's simply a case of Bromstad undergoing a drastic style transformation. Let's run down some of the oddest things being said about Bromstad, and, most importantly, highlight the truth behind them all.
Rumor debunked: David Bromstad does not have a twin brother
Contrary to the popular twin brother rumor, David Bromstad does not have a twin — neither fraternal nor identical. Here's the truth about Bromstad: Over the years, he has embraced a bolder, more colorful look that reflects his personality and creative spirit. His evolution from a more clean-cut, preppy look during the early days of his career, to his current heavily tattooed look, has undoubtedly been the driving force behind the confusion among fans. Fans should remember that it's not unusual for TV personalities to change up their image, and Bromstad's choice to do so just comes with the fame.
The rumor: David Bromstad is addicted to tattoos
David Bromstad's extensive body art is a major talking point for fans, leading some to believe that the HGTV star has a full-fledged tattoo addiction. His collection of tattoos includes everything from rainbow Mickey Mouse ears to indecipherable designs. With new ink popping up almost as often as new episodes of "My Lottery Dream Home," fans suspect that he can't actually stop himself from getting more. Sounds like an addiction, right? While his ever-growing body art might suggest an obsession, the truth is much more nuanced. Bromstad's tattoos serve as a personal canvas, telling the story of his life, passions, and beliefs.
The truth: HGTV's David Bromstad puts a lot of thought into his ink
Rather than being a sign of addiction, David Bromstad's tattoos are actually a form of personal expression. As he stated in an interview with his tattoo parlor, Hart & Huntington: "Tattoos are a beautiful, brilliant way of expressing yourself. I'm a blank canvas that needs to be filled!" Each tattoo holds a deeper meaning to Bromstad—whether it's celebrating his love for Disney, his pride in being part of the LGBTQ+ community, or paying tribute to his family. Getting tats may be addictive to him, but only in the sense that each new addition helps him tell his story in an even more unique and visual way. His ink choices are deliberate and thoughtful — two things that aren't exactly characteristics of an addition.
The rumor: The My Lottery Dream Home Host spends his money on illegal activities
One of the more ridiculous rumors about David Bromstad is linked to a 2015 lawsuit filed by his ex-boyfriend, Jeffrey Glasko. Glasko accused Bromstad of misusing their shared funds for drugs and other illicit activities. (Talk about a supposedly lavish lifestyle). This scandalous accusation gained a lot of traction on the internet, leading fans to wonder whether the host was involved in a secret, darker lifestyle behind the scenes. Despite Bromstad's positive and joyful TV persona, this rumor just won't go away. Thankfully for Bromstad, even the judge knew it wasn't true.
The truth: David Bromstad's ex had his scandalous case dismissed by the court
While the rumors about Bromstad's alleged illegal activities made plenty of headlines, they were officially (and legally) put to rest as soon as his ex's case hit the judge's desk. The circuit court judge dismissed the allegations from Glasko's suit, and was quoted as saying they were (via In Touch Weekly) "among the most scandalous [they'd] ever reviewed." In the many years since then, Bromstad has moved onward and upward — continuing to thrive on HGTV and staying in good standing with fans, regardless of whatever weird rumors may be circling online at any given time. Alas, the longer "My Lottery Dream Home" remains on the air, the longer these rumors (and others to come) will surely continue to circulate.