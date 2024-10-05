The Strangest Rumors About HGTV Star David Bromstad

After more than 15 seasons on the air, it's no surprise to just how many weird rumors are floating around about "My Lottery Dream Home" host David Bromstad. For instance, fans of the HGTV show have long speculated that Bromstad has a twin brother. (In fact, it's one of the most prominent and persistent rumors about the host.) The theory likely stems from noticeable changes in Bromstad's appearance over the years, leading some viewers to believe he was two different people. His resemblance to his brother Dean Bromstad has only added fuel to this speculative fire. But, while the rumor continues to pop up in certain online circles, it's simply a case of Bromstad undergoing a drastic style transformation. Let's run down some of the oddest things being said about Bromstad, and, most importantly, highlight the truth behind them all.