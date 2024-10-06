Meet LeBron James' Sons Bronny & Bryce's Rumored Girlfriends

Two of LeBron James's kids are in the spotlight for their love lives after, while in Paris to watch their dad compete in the 2024 Summer Olympics, both Bronny James and Bryce James were spotted with their rumored girlfriends. The two James brothers sat with their female companions to watch their dad and Team USA play in the semifinals on August 8, 2024. A couple of days later, both Bronny and Bryce were filmed holding hands with their supposed love interests after they all watched LeBron lead Team USA to a gold medal. Each of the James brothers's partners rocked LeBron's Olympic jerseys. Sadie Johnson, the teenager romantically linked to Bryce, had posted a TikTok of herself wearing the jersey that same day.

Not a ton of information has been made public about Johnson, but she has a popular TikTok account where she has posted clips with Bryce on occasion. The first upload featuring the younger James brother came on August 7, while Johnson was in Paris to take in the Olympics. She posted a clip of herself and Bryce cozying up in a railcar, and Johnson was not shy about showing affection towards the high school basketball star. The following month, Johnson posted a TikTok of her and Bryce where he held her hand as she spun around to show off her outfit.

Bryce is not the only member of the James family with whom Johnson has spent time. She also appears to be tight with LeBron's daughter Zhuri James. During the Olympics, Johnson posted two separate TikToks of her and Zhuri performing synchronized dances. Even though Bryce has not made their relationship official, going to Paris with the James clan and buddying up with his little sister speaks volumes. Meanwhile, there are a few more details about Bronny's rumored girlfriend, Parker Whitfield.