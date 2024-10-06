Meet LeBron James' Sons Bronny & Bryce's Rumored Girlfriends
Two of LeBron James's kids are in the spotlight for their love lives after, while in Paris to watch their dad compete in the 2024 Summer Olympics, both Bronny James and Bryce James were spotted with their rumored girlfriends. The two James brothers sat with their female companions to watch their dad and Team USA play in the semifinals on August 8, 2024. A couple of days later, both Bronny and Bryce were filmed holding hands with their supposed love interests after they all watched LeBron lead Team USA to a gold medal. Each of the James brothers's partners rocked LeBron's Olympic jerseys. Sadie Johnson, the teenager romantically linked to Bryce, had posted a TikTok of herself wearing the jersey that same day.
Not a ton of information has been made public about Johnson, but she has a popular TikTok account where she has posted clips with Bryce on occasion. The first upload featuring the younger James brother came on August 7, while Johnson was in Paris to take in the Olympics. She posted a clip of herself and Bryce cozying up in a railcar, and Johnson was not shy about showing affection towards the high school basketball star. The following month, Johnson posted a TikTok of her and Bryce where he held her hand as she spun around to show off her outfit.
Bryce is not the only member of the James family with whom Johnson has spent time. She also appears to be tight with LeBron's daughter Zhuri James. During the Olympics, Johnson posted two separate TikToks of her and Zhuri performing synchronized dances. Even though Bryce has not made their relationship official, going to Paris with the James clan and buddying up with his little sister speaks volumes. Meanwhile, there are a few more details about Bronny's rumored girlfriend, Parker Whitfield.
Parker Whitfield has famous parents
Parker Whitfield, the rumored girlfriend of Bronny James, went to Sierra Canyon High School along with LeBron James' oldest son. That means she witnessed firsthand the transformation of Bronny from a high school phenom to a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Even before being romantically linked to Bronny, she had a Lakers connection, as her mother Salli Richardson-Whitfield was a producer on HBO's "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty." Fans may recognize Salli for her acting roles in films such as "I Am Legend." Parker's father, Dondré Whitfield, is also an actor who is perhaps best known for appearing in over 250 episodes of "All My Children" in the '90s. Through the years the Whitfields have brought their daughter to various events, including awards shows and movie premieres, where the family posed together on the red carpet.
All that time together seems to have made Parker close with her family, especially her mother. In September, Salli gushed over Parker on her birthday. "@parker.whitfield to say that I'm proud of you doesn't explain how much I respect the person that you are growing up to be," the "Antwone Fisher" actor wrote on Instagram. Parker's mom is not alone in posting touching captions about her.
When Parker was finishing up at Sierra Canyon, she was admitted to Spelman College in Atlanta. Dondré took to Instagram in January 2023 to make the announcement and included a family photo of Parker wearing a Spelman sweater while he rocked a "Spelman Dad" shirt, and Salli sported a "Spelman Mom" shirt. Later that year when Parker took off to college, Salli marked the occasion with a heartfelt Instagram post that included a family selfie on their way to drop Parker off. "Time has gone by way too fast. I know she's ready but I'm going to miss my baby," she wrote.