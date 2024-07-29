The Stunning Transformation Of Bronny James
LeBron "Bronny" James Jr. was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers as the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA draft. Bronny and his basketball legend dad, LeBron James Sr., made NBA history as the league's first active father-son duo. At the time of writing, James Sr. is reportedly extending his contract with the Lakers, which means he and Bronny will be teammates. He had voiced his wish to play alongside Bronny in a February 2022 interview with The Athletic, saying, "My last year will be played with my son. Wherever Bronny is at, that's where I'll be."
While James Sr. strongly focused on being on the same team with his son, the same could not be said for Bronny, who told reporters at his inaugural Lakers press conference, "I've never really had a thought of, you know, me going to play with my dad. But that's always ... there to, you know, take part of. But it wasn't a main focus to monitor." Bronny further added that he was determined to push through any comparisons that came with playing alongside his dad since he'd been "dealing with stuff like this for my whole life."
Bronny's basketball career undoubtedly lives in the shadow of James Sr.'s immensely successful one. Nevertheless, his journey to becoming a Laker has been nothing short of stunning. Keep scrolling to learn how Bronny has gradually carved his own path through the years.
Bronny James began playing basketball at a young age
Bronny James was born on October 6, 2004, to LeBron James and Savannah James. The early years of Bronny's childhood were spent in his dad and mom's hometown of Akron, Ohio. According to a conversation Savannah had with The Cut, being surrounded by a large extended family played a part in giving her children a wholesome foundation. "The fact that we started at home in our comfort zone and where our village was, was a huge part of molding who they are as humans now," Savannah told the publication.
At 4 years old, Bronny had already begun playing basketball and was enrolled at the Ed Davis Community Center. His approach to the game at the time was way above that of his agemates. Bronny's then-coach, Danyelle Love, later told Akron Beacon Journal, "I knew that he was going to be something special because at age 4 he understood attacking the gap, he understood picks and rolls, he understood the game."
The James family welcomed their second child, Bryce James, on June 14, 2007, and he, too, was introduced to the game of basketball. In a 2014 interview with ESPN, James Sr. said his sons were only allowed to play basketball, soccer, and baseball. He'd apparently banned them from ever playing football or hockey.
He stood out when he played for the Miami City Ballers
Bronny James was an exceptional up-and-coming basketball star when he played for the Miami City Ballers. He topped the national player ranking of fourth graders by Middle School Elite in 2014. The 50-player list of top prospects in the future Class of 2023 featured Maryland point guard Sarmartine Bouges at No. 2, while Khoi Thurmon from Illinois came third.
Miami City Ballers CEO Alex Garcia told Middle School Elite of Bronny's prowess on the court back then, "I have not seen a player with his explosiveness, and crunch time play at his grade level this year ... He has played both 3rd and 4th this year and has excelled in both divisions, but in the 3rd grade he's pretty unstoppable." Garcia further added that Bronny's dad, LeBron James Sr., made occasional appearances to inspire the team.
By February 2015, Bronny had attracted the attention of several colleges, many of whom were seeking to sign him, as his small forward dad revealed in a chat with CBS News. "He's already got some offers from colleges, it's pretty crazy," James Sr. told the outlet. While he was flattered that Bronny's mastery of basketball had caught the eye of different contenders, he didn't appreciate the timing. "It should be a violation, you shouldn't be recruiting 10-year-old kids," James Sr. said.
Bronny James' skill on the court helped his teams win several tournaments
Bronny James won several championships in his early basketball days. In July 2016, he was in the fifth grade when he helped the North Coast Blue Chips secure a USBA title in Charlotte, North Carolina. Nearly two years later, 13-year-old Bronny was part of the North Coast Blue Chips squad that beat Drive Nation 64-62 at the John Lucas All-Star weekend. The win was quite special since the opposing team's coach was retired NBA point guard Mo Williams, who'd played alongside LeBron James Sr. for the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2008 to 2010. The March 2018 triumph came barely two weeks after Bronny had won an ISL Tournament with Old Trail School — he helped the Ohio-based team defeat its counterpart, Gilmour Academy, 52-35.
The following year, Bronny played against older competitors at the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL). His winning streak with the North Coast Blue Chips didn't slow down, either. In May 2019, his superb passing skills and three-pointers led to a 53-26 victory against the West Coast Warriors. The win earned the team first place at the LA Classic Tournament.
He attended Crossroads School in Santa Monica, California
When LeBron James Sr. signed a reported four-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers in July 2018, he and his family moved to Brentwood, California, but kept their Akron, Ohio residence. They would later reside in a Beverly Hills mansion bought in 2020 for a reported $36.8 million. James Sr. told The New York Times in an October 2018 interview, "My decision [to move] was based solely on my family and the Lakers."
In August of 2018, it was reported that Bronny James would enroll at Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences in Santa Monica. The school is quite popular with celebrity kids and has a long list of superstar alumni, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Maya Rudolph, and "Superbad" sensation Jonah Hill.
On December 4, 2018, Bronny played his first game for Crossroads School. He swiftly passed the ball to his teammates without looking, threw some long three-point shots, and even dunked a couple of times. He wore a No. 23 jersey like James Sr. — this was a big deal since he'd previously declined to be associated with his dad. The then-eighth-grade student put up 27 points to help his team bag a 61-48 win against their opponent, Culver City Middle School.
The basketball prodigy moved to Sierra Canyon in mid-2019
In mid-2019, Bronny James joined the Los Angeles-based Sierra Canyon for his freshman year of high school. Just like Crossroads School, Sierra Canyon has had one too many celebrity students, including Kylie and Kendall Jenner. Naturally, James became a part of the school's high-ranking basketball team, the Trailblazers. He was lucky to be in the company of his childhood friend, Zaire Wade, who'd transferred from American Heritage School at the same time.
In his November 2019 debut game against Montgomery High School, Bronny recorded 10 points, which contributed to the Trailblazers' 91-44 win. The following month, he put up an all-time high 15 points in a game against his dad, LeBron James Sr.'s alma mater, St. Vincent-St. Mary High School. Bronny also impressively received the MVP award for his efforts.
Bronny's family and friends all came out to support him on his big day. In an emotional post recapping the game, James Sr. partly wrote on Instagram, "For @Bronny to play the best game of his young high school career so far, make the biggest play of the game and to walk away winning the MVP in his/our home state and his family and friends was a story book moment ... it was SPECIAL and meant the world to me to be there in attendance!"
He became a brand ambassador for FaZe Clan
Bronny James was unveiled as the brand ambassador of e-sports gaming team FaZe Clan in August 2020. According to a conversation FaZe Clan founder FaZe Banks had with TMZ Sports, James' agreement with the gaming brand was informal. "All that stuff is need-to-know basis," Banks told the outlet. "Contracts, all that s*** — F*** that s***. Bronny's FaZing up. He's in FaZe." Banks further praised James' ability to play "Fortnite" and acknowledged the competitive spirit of athletes that makes them stand out in e-sports.
While the move wasn't monetary at all, it paid James via an increased following on social media. 77,000 fans followed him on Instagram, and his fanbase on Twitch increased by 855%. As of July 2024, he has a whopping 624,000 followers on the streaming platform. James' partnership with FaZe Clan seemed to be intact in 2023 when the former showcased his "Call of Duty: Warzone" loadout on FaZe Clan's YouTube channel. However, things took a different turn in April 2024. Banks revealed that James had been kicked out. The collaboration, he said, had felt unnatural all along.
"Obviously Bronny's the f***ing homie, but like, this mother****** is training to be in the NBA and s***," Banks remarked in a chat with Adin Ross on Adin Live. "We can make videos with this fool and tap in with him and show him love, and it's like family on that ... but it doesn't feel appropriate ... It just feels disingenuous."
He graced the cover of Sports Illustrated
Bronny James first appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated as a member of FaZe Clan in July 2021. He shared a picture of the issue on Instagram with the caption, "FaZe Up babyyy @k1 @nickmercs @temperrr @nickmercs @swagg_ @fazerug." In the clear-cut shot — taken while Bronny and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray were playing a video game — FaZe Clan members donned black-branded merch and cheered on as bright white light from the screen illuminated their faces.
Bronny's second appearance on the iconic publication was in October 2022. He was featured alongside his dad, LeBron James Sr., and brother, Bryce James. The cover, dubbed "The Chosen Sons," was an ode to James Sr.'s February 2002 Sports Illustrated debut as "The Chosen One." It signified his quest to hand over the basketball baton to Bronny and Bryce. James Sr. couldn't contain his excitement and took to Instagram to share the milestone with the caption, "WHOA!!!! Just kids from Akron!!!! @bronny @_justbryce WOW!! The Chosen One x The Chosen Sons #JamesGang #TheLegecyContinues."
He signed major endorsement deals
In February 2022, Bronny James landed a major gig as the brand ambassador of PSD Underwear. Of course, his dad was ecstatic and tweeted about his upcoming collection. Bronny also had other major partnerships that year. In October, giant shoe retailer Nike announced via a tweet that he was amongst five athletes selected to endorse the brand. Bronny was signed alongside Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark, Atlanta Dream guard Haley Jones, Kentucky Wildcats star D.J. Wagner, and USC Trojans guard Juju Watkins.
Bronny had followed in the footsteps of LeBron James Sr., who penned a lifelong agreement with Nike back in 2015. In a statement, the young basketball player said (via ESPN), "For as long as I can remember, Nike's been a part of my family. Getting a chance to team up with them and continue my family's legacy both on the court and in the community is wild — it really means a lot to me."
The following month, he sealed another huge endorsement pact with Beats by Dre. The partnership was historic in nature for two reasons. First, James Sr. was Beats by Dre's first signee and part owner in 2008. Second, it was the first time the company was collaborating with a high school athlete. In their debut video ad for the brand (via Beats by Dre), Bronny and James Sr. went against each other on the basketball court. They took turns shooting hoops and playing one-on-one while flaunting Fit Pro and Studio Buds earpieces.
The basketball star was named to the McDonald's All-American roster
By the time he was in his senior year of high school at Sierra Canyon, Bronny James was a four-star prospect with an average of 13.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.8 steals. He made it to the McDonald's All-American 2023 roster as part of the West team. Bronny's teammates included other top recruits like California Golden Bears guard Andrej Stojakovic, who played for Jesuit High School at the time.
During the much-anticipated March 2023 game held at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, Bronny put up 15 points, four assists, and two steals, which contributed to the West team's 107-106 win over the East team. He almost broke Gerald Green's McDonald's All-American three-point record (6). Per usual, his superstar pro athlete dad, LeBron James Sr., hyped him up in an Instagram post. "Ayyyyyyyeeeeee @bronny!!!!!! Congratulations Son! So damn proud of you! Continue to be you through it all no matter what!!" the NBA's all-time leading scorer partly wrote.
He committed to the University of Southern California
Bronny James was ranked by ESPN as the 20th best recruit amongst the Class of 2023. As of August 2022, Bronny hadn't committed to any college team. When Bleacher Report implied on X (formerly Twitter) that the Oregon Ducks were most likely to sign Bronny, LeBron James Sr. replied, "He hasn't taken 1 visit yet and has only had a few calls with coaches and universities. When Bronny makes his choice you'll hear it from him." Bronny reportedly had four options, including the University of Southern California Trojans, the Ohio State Buckeyes, and the Memphis Tigers.
He eventually visited the Ohio State Buckeyes in the company of his dad's agent, Rich Paul. He squashed any rumors about joining the Buckeyes later in a since-deleted post on Instagram captioned "#notcommitted." On May 6, 2023, Bronny finally announced his commitment to the USC Trojans in an Instagram post featuring a picture taken in the team's locker room. Per a conversation James Sr. had with the press (via ESPN), Bronny had broken a family trend by being the first one to attend college.
Just like he had a friend at Sierra Canyon, Bronny had good company when he got to USC. Right around the time he joined the Trojans, Dennis Rodman's son, Dennis "DJ" Jr. Rodman, transferred from Washington State University. The pair eventually struck up a friendship, as Dennis Jr. shared in a chat with "The Schmozone" podcast.
Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest during practice
Bronny James had hardly settled after he joined the University of Southern California Trojans when he suffered a cardiac arrest. Reports indicated that the unfortunate health mishap occurred during practice on Monday, July 24, 2023 (via CBS Evening News). James received immediate medical attention and was rushed to the Intensive Care Unit. Through a representative, the James family later let the press know he was out of danger. "Medical staff was able to treat James and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU," part of the statement read (via ESPN), and continued, "We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information."
Nearly a month after the unfortunate health crisis, the James family representative revealed that Bronny's medical emergency was caused by a congenital heart defect, a treatable condition that occurs in children before birth. In November 2023, James received a clean bill of health. He was cleared to return to practice. He finally made his Trojans debut in a game against Long Beach State University, during which he recorded four points, three rebounds, and two assists.
He signed with the Los Angeles Lakers
Bronny James announced his departure from the University of Southern California in an Instagram post on April 5, 2024. In the statement, he revealed his intentions to try and get recruited to the NBA, as well as the decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Ahead of the 2024 NBA draft, Bronny was reportedly eyeing one of two teams — the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns.
He ended up getting picked by the Lakers, and while fans may assume he had it easy because of his family name, Bronny actually had to get his spot by merit. He told NBA India, "I was working all summer. I earned the right to be cleared ... I feel like I proved myself to, you know, be worthy of being that NBA-caliber player."
Bronny made his Lakers debut at the 2024 NBA Summer League in a game against the Sacramento Kings. He put up four points, two rebounds, two assists, and one steal, but the Lakers lost 108-94. In his second game against the Miami Heat, he recorded three points, five rebounds, three assists, and two steals. While his start has been slow as of July 2024, there's no telling what the future holds for Bronny.