The Stunning Transformation Of Bronny James

LeBron "Bronny" James Jr. was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers as the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA draft. Bronny and his basketball legend dad, LeBron James Sr., made NBA history as the league's first active father-son duo. At the time of writing, James Sr. is reportedly extending his contract with the Lakers, which means he and Bronny will be teammates. He had voiced his wish to play alongside Bronny in a February 2022 interview with The Athletic, saying, "My last year will be played with my son. Wherever Bronny is at, that's where I'll be."

While James Sr. strongly focused on being on the same team with his son, the same could not be said for Bronny, who told reporters at his inaugural Lakers press conference, "I've never really had a thought of, you know, me going to play with my dad. But that's always ... there to, you know, take part of. But it wasn't a main focus to monitor." Bronny further added that he was determined to push through any comparisons that came with playing alongside his dad since he'd been "dealing with stuff like this for my whole life."

Bronny's basketball career undoubtedly lives in the shadow of James Sr.'s immensely successful one. Nevertheless, his journey to becoming a Laker has been nothing short of stunning. Keep scrolling to learn how Bronny has gradually carved his own path through the years.