Times Kylie Kelce Totally Surprised Us With Her Outfit Choices

Kylie Kelce has built a massive online following thanks to her down-to-earth mom approach to social media posts — but that's not to say she hasn't made a few surprising outfit choices. Her popularity has helped both her and Jason Kelce make millions, but it's safe to say they don't spend it on fashion. Instead of opting for pricey custom-made outfits, on game days, Kylie usually rocks Philadelphia Eagles gear that looks straight off the rack. After a Birds win in October 2023, she shared photos to Instagram of her posing with Jason and the kids on the field. Kylie supported the team in a simple look that included a black Eagles tee, a green sweater tied around her waist, and cutoff denim shorts.

Unlike other NFL wives such as Brittany Mahomes, Kylie Kelce rarely goes glam and opts for a more casual look. "I'm not a makeup-every-day person, but I have to have mascara," she told The Strategist in June 2024 while adding that she'd been using the same brand of mascara since high school. As far as style accessories, she said a Lululemon belt bag was one she could not go without, which was for function and not fashion, so she could carry items for her kids.

Kylie's low-key style approach led to a partnership with Dove for their Body Confident Sport Program, which aimed to empower young female athletes to care more about their on-the-field performance instead of their appearance. "My mantra has always been 'less is more,'" Kylie told Byrdie in February 2024 while discussing her own approach to style. "Today, I want to feel comfortable in my natural state, with a super easy routine," she added. Even though laidback is Kylie's default, there have been times when she's surprised us by ditching the T-shirts and sweats for more glamorous looks.