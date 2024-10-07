Times Kylie Kelce Totally Surprised Us With Her Outfit Choices
Kylie Kelce has built a massive online following thanks to her down-to-earth mom approach to social media posts — but that's not to say she hasn't made a few surprising outfit choices. Her popularity has helped both her and Jason Kelce make millions, but it's safe to say they don't spend it on fashion. Instead of opting for pricey custom-made outfits, on game days, Kylie usually rocks Philadelphia Eagles gear that looks straight off the rack. After a Birds win in October 2023, she shared photos to Instagram of her posing with Jason and the kids on the field. Kylie supported the team in a simple look that included a black Eagles tee, a green sweater tied around her waist, and cutoff denim shorts.
Unlike other NFL wives such as Brittany Mahomes, Kylie Kelce rarely goes glam and opts for a more casual look. "I'm not a makeup-every-day person, but I have to have mascara," she told The Strategist in June 2024 while adding that she'd been using the same brand of mascara since high school. As far as style accessories, she said a Lululemon belt bag was one she could not go without, which was for function and not fashion, so she could carry items for her kids.
Kylie's low-key style approach led to a partnership with Dove for their Body Confident Sport Program, which aimed to empower young female athletes to care more about their on-the-field performance instead of their appearance. "My mantra has always been 'less is more,'" Kylie told Byrdie in February 2024 while discussing her own approach to style. "Today, I want to feel comfortable in my natural state, with a super easy routine," she added. Even though laidback is Kylie's default, there have been times when she's surprised us by ditching the T-shirts and sweats for more glamorous looks.
Her Milan Fashion Week suit
Fans were able to witness the stunning transformation of Kylie Kelce as she swapped out her trademark laid-back look for chic at Milan Fashion Week. The influencer took to TikTok to give followers a behind-the-scenes look at her experience attending high-profile events. "Hey guys, we are starting a new series here called 'places Kylie has no business being,'" she joked in the vid. Kelce wore three stylish outfits in the clip, but the standout was a silver trouser suit with a sheer white blouse under her jacket, which she wore when she attended the Alberta Ferretti show. The TikTok included footage of Kelce posing in the 'fit on the red carpet before the event.
At the show, she rubbed elbows with prestigious members of the fashion community. While rocking her silver suit, Kelce was seated next to Jodi Kahn, Neiman Marcus' Vice President of Luxury Fashion. Kahn shared a snap of the pair at the event, and Kelce reposted it to her Instagram Stories. "The best seat neighbor for my first ever fashion show! ... And thank you for putting up with my coughing attack," she wrote with a cry-laughing and embarrassed-face emoji (via Page Six).
Kelce's BTS TikTok from Milan also featured a clip of her picking out another outfit with the help of her friend, Elena. In that brief footage, Kelce wore a royal blue suit. "Although I am not an aesthetic fashionable girlie, she is, and she guides me," Kelce explained in a voiceover. Dressing up for the red carpet may be rare for Kelce, but it wasn't her first time.
Her premiere look for the Kelce family's documentary
At the premiere of their "Kelce" documentary in September 2023, Kylie Kelce and Jason Kelce wanted to look their best — or, at least, Kylie did. As the couple posed for photos on the red carpet for the premiere of the doc that followed their family for a full football season, Kylie wore a stylish white tank top and a gold skirt that fell just below her calves. Instead of her usual gameday ponytail, Kylie had her golden hair in loose curls. She also swapped out her typical comfy footwear for a pair of beige high heels. The look for the premiere of their movie was simple, but elegant.
The Instagram star took to the platform to give fans a glimpse of the outfit and to shout out her husband. "It's crazy to think that Jason's idea about following a player into retirement morphed into this," she wrote in the caption alongside a snap of the pair on the red carpet. Perhaps strategically, Kylie's photo mostly covered Jason's wardrobe. The former Philadelphia Eagles player rocked a black T-shirt that said "Football Family Stuff" across the front underneath cartoon drawings. Jason completed the look with black shorts, which were a different shade than his tee, and flip-flops.
Fans of the Kelces were likely unsurprised to see Jason sport flip-flops at the event. On an episode of the "New Heights" podcast in February, Jason explained why he almost always wore the beach-friendly footwear. "These are really quality sandals," Jason said. "It feels good, and I think they kind of look nice," he added. The film premiere was not the only time Kylie looked effortlessly glam compared to her husband.
Kylie Kelce kills in Cannes
You may not like it but Jason Kelce in Cannes is what peak male performance looks like pic.twitter.com/rKLHiY2UD7
— KC (@KCinWrigley) June 21, 2024
In June, Kylie Kelce and Jason Kelce made the trip to Cannes for the Cannes Lions Festival. Jason and Travis Kelce were there for their "New Heights" podcast. Photos captured Kylie at the event with her husband, where she caught the attention of fans by wearing a blue-striped shirt dress that had vertical white lines. The piece was a button-down and had a belt around the midsection. Photos of the popular sports mom in the outfit circulated online, and fans gushed over her look. "Kylie is stunning as ever and serving in that dress," one X user wrote at the time. "Yes! Kylie is gorgeous and effortlessly cool," another replied.
Along with the blue shirt dress, Kylie accessorized with a brown bag and matching brown strappy sandals. Naturally, her husband also wore sandals. Keeping on-brand, Jason rocked white flip-flops to go with his purple shorts and a black Hawaiian shirt with floral patterns.
The couple may have mismatched in Cannes, but there were occasions when they dressed up together.
Kylie Kelce's wedding attire
Besides glitzy events, weddings are other occasions where Kylie Kelce decides to put aside her casual mom duds for a more glam look. In May 2022, Kylie uploaded a snap to Instagram of her and Jason Kelce dressed up for a friend's wedding. She wore a sleeveless blush-colored dress that had a full-length skirt. Fans were happy to see the influencer in the wedding wear. "Look at you killin it in pink you know this makes me giddy," an Instagram follower wrote. Even Jason was in his finest threads for the nuptials as he wore a dark blue blazer and slacks, plus a dress shirt — but no tie.
The following year, the Kelces attended the wedding of Jason's Philadelphia Eagles teammate, Landon Dickerson. Kylie uploaded an Instagram carousel from the wedding to Instagram in March 2023, where she was seen wearing a black dress with a single strap. The number was three-quarter length, and she wore beige high heels. Meanwhile, Jason donned a black suit and traded in his flip-flops for dress shoes. One fan pointed out that the Eagles center committed a fashion faux pas by wearing brown dress shoes with his black suit.
Later that year, Kylie and Jason were at another wedding for an Eagles teammate in July 2023. Once again, Kylie shared an Instagram carousel from the weekend, and at that time, she showed off a couple of looks. In the first slide, she posed in a blue sleeveless full-length summer dress with coral print. Kylie was also seen wearing a black dress with a plunging neckline on the fourth slide.