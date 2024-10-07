Melania Trump's Ex-Aide Stephanie Grisham Tells Us She's Not The Mama Bear To Barron We Thought
Melania Trump seems like the ultimate mama bear to her 18-year-old son, Barron Trump, but the former first lady's ex-aide, Stephanie Grisham, says this isn't exactly the case. Speaking exclusively to Nicki Swift about Melania's feelings regarding Barron entering the political sphere by way of Donald Trump's campaign, Grisham says that Melania is actually more lenient than she seems. "She always felt it was important to let [Barron] make his own choices, so I doubt this is any different," she said.
In May, Barron made waves when he rebuffed an invitation to attend the RNC as a delegate. His mother, Melania, made a statement to the public, leading many to assume that she may have encouraged his decision. "While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments," said Melania's representative at the time (via BBC). Despite her careful wording, as the outlet pointed out, Melania has seemed considerably less enthused to have Barron in politically motivated spaces than the former president.
However, Grisham's comment suggests that she may not be nearly as controlling of Barron as everyone originally thought.
Melania says Barron is his own person
Melania Trump has also made comments about Barron Trump's individuality. During a recent interview with "Fox & Friends," the former first lady discussed Barron's NYU admission and his surprising move to live with her in Trump Tower, making a surprising revelation about their dynamic. "I raised Barron as [his] own person and give him his own 'yes and nos,'" she said (via The Independent)."I respect that it was his decision to come here, that he wants to be [in] New York and study [in] New York and live in his home and I respect that."
Melania also exalted her son's independence when discussing their blended family, which includes Barron's half-siblings: Ivanka, Donald Jr. Eric, and Tiffany Trump. "Everybody's in control of [their] own self," she said. "I'm not in control of my husband. I'm not in control of his children. I'm not even in control of my child," she continued.
With that said, a source who spoke with People in March 2023 alluded to the former first lady's protective nature. "Barron has always been a first priority in [Melania's] life," they said at the time. "Of course, she is worried and concerned about the legal issues, but she has not done anything more to protect Barron now than she ever did. She has always put him first. She is a good mother."