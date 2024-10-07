Melania Trump's Ex-Aide Stephanie Grisham Tells Us She's Not The Mama Bear To Barron We Thought

Melania Trump seems like the ultimate mama bear to her 18-year-old son, Barron Trump, but the former first lady's ex-aide, Stephanie Grisham, says this isn't exactly the case. Speaking exclusively to Nicki Swift about Melania's feelings regarding Barron entering the political sphere by way of Donald Trump's campaign, Grisham says that Melania is actually more lenient than she seems. "She always felt it was important to let [Barron] make his own choices, so I doubt this is any different," she said.

In May, Barron made waves when he rebuffed an invitation to attend the RNC as a delegate. His mother, Melania, made a statement to the public, leading many to assume that she may have encouraged his decision. "While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments," said Melania's representative at the time (via BBC). Despite her careful wording, as the outlet pointed out, Melania has seemed considerably less enthused to have Barron in politically motivated spaces than the former president.

However, Grisham's comment suggests that she may not be nearly as controlling of Barron as everyone originally thought.