This article contains references to suicide.



Since first making its television debut in 2010, TLC reality show "Sister Wives" has taken viewers on a wild ride that, given the show's origins, proved to be much more unhinged than anyone could have anticipated. The show brought viewers face to face with a family of polygamists, featuring patriarch Kody Brown, his wives — Meri, Christine, Janelle, and (eventually) Robyn — and their combined children. As Los Angeles Times TV critic Mary McNamara pointed out in her review of the series premiere, "Sister Wives" initially depicted the unconventional family's rather harmonious life together, as strange as it may have been for non-polygamous viewers to fathom.

As time passed and the series' popularity grew, fractures in the family became impossible to ignore. Ratings skyrocketed as spellbound viewers watched the unfolding drama that propelled the show to become one of cable television's highest-rated series. It took a few years, but the plural marriage began to unspool, as one wife left Kody, followed by another, and then another, until only wife Robyn remained. "They made choices that separated us," Kody said of his trio of exes during a 2024 episode of "Sister Wives," as reported by Us Weekly. "And maybe I made choices that separated us, but they eventually moved on."

Eventually — and more than a little ironically — television's most notorious polygamist ended up in a shockingly traditional marriage to just one woman. As the show's 19th season kicked off in the fall of 2024, with no signs of ending anytime soon, it's crystal clear that the transformation of TLC's "Sister Wives" is a staggering sight.