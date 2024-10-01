Everything Sister Wives Star Meri Brown Has Said About Her Sexuality

Since Meri Brown's split from Kody Brown, people have been busy speculating about her next romantic move. Unfortunately for the "Sister Wives" star, anyone who pops up in her Instagram feed — especially her gal pals — is fair game for gossip. But Meri's had enough of the nonsense and has cleared things up once and for all: she's only interested in men, thank you very much.

"It's a common topic of conversation on whether or not I'm going to come out or not. I am coming out as being straight. So, there you go," she noted in an Instagram Live, noting that she's grown exasperated over strangers assuming that she's romantically entangled with her female friends. "It does not matter who I take a picture with and post it. I'm either dating this guy or dating this girl," she added. "Because people can't seem to think that I can be friends — completely platonic friends — with females or males! It doesn't matter."

And to dispel any more assumptions, Meri clarified that she's shading anyone who is queer. In fact, her only child, Leon, is transgender, and she's been nothing but supportive. "It's not a bad thing to be. Whatever you want to be is whoever you are. It's not a big deal. I just know what I like," she said, making it clear that her preference is men. Case closed. And as for that infamous catfishing incident where she was fooled into thinking she was chatting with a man, only to discover it was a woman? Meri's distress had nothing to do with gender — it was all about betrayal and broken trust. Let's just say she's moved on, and so should everyone else.