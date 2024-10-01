Everything Sister Wives Star Meri Brown Has Said About Her Sexuality
Meri Brown spent decades as Kody Brown's first "sister wife," enduring public scrutiny and judgment for the Brown family's polygamous lifestyle. Even after breaking free from the marriage, she continues to be the subject of rumors, including speculation about her sexuality. But Meri isn't one to let the gossip go unchecked — she went out of her way to clarify that she is straight.
Meri, the OG "sister wife" wife, married Kody back in 1990 just six months after their first meeting. By 1995, they welcomed their only child, Leon — but not before Kody had already added two more wives, Janelle and Christine, to the family. In 2014, the couple officially divorced so Kody could legally marry wife number four, Robyn, in a move he claimed was all about "legally restructuring the family." Since then, the so-called marriage between Kody and Meri never really recovered, and by 2022, Meri had officially left him — and the rest of the Browns — for good. But since going solo, she's been busy shutting down all sorts of wild rumors, including whether she'd ever rejoin the plural life. "I promise that one's never gonna happen," she assured in an appearance on "The Sarah Fraser Show" podcast.
Then there are the speculations around her sexuality, which Meri has also put to rest. For the record, she's made it crystal clear: She's only into men, and she's still on the hunt for her Mr. Right.
Meri Brown 'came out' as straight
Since Meri Brown's split from Kody Brown, people have been busy speculating about her next romantic move. Unfortunately for the "Sister Wives" star, anyone who pops up in her Instagram feed — especially her gal pals — is fair game for gossip. But Meri's had enough of the nonsense and has cleared things up once and for all: she's only interested in men, thank you very much.
"It's a common topic of conversation on whether or not I'm going to come out or not. I am coming out as being straight. So, there you go," she noted in an Instagram Live, noting that she's grown exasperated over strangers assuming that she's romantically entangled with her female friends. "It does not matter who I take a picture with and post it. I'm either dating this guy or dating this girl," she added. "Because people can't seem to think that I can be friends — completely platonic friends — with females or males! It doesn't matter."
And to dispel any more assumptions, Meri clarified that she's shading anyone who is queer. In fact, her only child, Leon, is transgender, and she's been nothing but supportive. "It's not a bad thing to be. Whatever you want to be is whoever you are. It's not a big deal. I just know what I like," she said, making it clear that her preference is men. Case closed. And as for that infamous catfishing incident where she was fooled into thinking she was chatting with a man, only to discover it was a woman? Meri's distress had nothing to do with gender — it was all about betrayal and broken trust. Let's just say she's moved on, and so should everyone else.
Meri is still open to finding her match
To be fair, Meri Brown did have a brief brush with a new love. She dated a guy named Amos Andrews for about four months, but they called it quits in early 2024 when they realized their life goals didn't exactly align. And while the split hit Meri hard, she was honest about the reasons why it didn't end up in a happily ever after. "It's a strange and sad thing to care about someone so deeply, to look beyond their past, because heaven knows we all have one, to see the kindness in their eyes and their giving heart, and still know that a lifelong relationship isn't in the cards for you," she explained in an Instagram post. "It's only in the dating process that you can come to these realizations, that's what living and dating is all about." It seems that there aren't any hard feelings between the two after the split.
Despite the heartbreak, Meri remains optimistic about finding her match —and now she knows exactly what she wants. "I'm not really looking for a prince, no, I'm looking for a king," she noted in an Instagram video. "There's a bit of an energetic difference there. A prince is still a boy. I want a man who knows who he is." Confidence, for Meri, is non-negotiable, and she's not looking to settle for anything less. "I want somebody who knows who he is and is confident in who he is," she continued. "Because I know who I am and I'm confident in who I am and I need somebody who can match my energy. When we cross paths, we'll know it."