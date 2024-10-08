Donald Trump's Mind Is On Another Woman During Melania's Big Book Release Day
Melania Trump's memoir, "Melania," hit the shelves on October 8, but her husband seems to have his mind somewhere else — or on another woman, rather. While Donald Trump praised his wife's achievement on social media, he did so in the afternoon after he spent hours writing about Kamala Harris on Truth Social. In the former president's defense, it is hard to talk about a book you know little about. In a September rally on Long Island, he admitted to the crowd he hadn't read the memoir.
Donald hadn't had time for it. "She just wrote a book. I hope she said good things about [me]. I don't know, I didn't — so busy!" he told his supporters (via New York Magazine's Intelligencer). He urged them to read it anyway, even though he hadn't. "It's great. And if she says bad things about me, I'll call you all up and I'll say, 'Don't buy it, get rid of it," he said. If he'll call them up to get rid of it remains to be seen.
That will essentially come down to whether Melania's bombshell revelations about her political views were shared of her own accord or as part of a political strategy to soften some of Donald's unpopular policies. In her book, the former first lady shared that she not only supports abortion rights but also that she played a key role in the reversal of the Trump administration's highly controversial 2018 family separation policy. She also offered up a lackluster explanation for the Michelle Obama speech she copied. By the looks of it, Donald isn't super interested in what his wife has to say.
Donald Trump has been obsessively writing about Kamala Harris
The release of "Melania" is a big deal, especially considering that Melania Trump has stepped back from the spotlight since leaving the White House. But Donald Trump is seemingly more preoccupied with Kamala Harris, though he appears to have caught himself in time. "Very proud of Melania! Her book is out Nationally, and for sale EVERYWHERE. It is really great! She was a fantastic First Lady, and shares that experience, and much more," he praised her on Truth Social on October 8.
Donald's post read much like an after-thought after he had spent hours bringing up Harris in his posts. In fact, he started writing about Harris shortly after midnight, meaning he started Melania's book release day with Harris on his mind. "Lyin' Kamala has left the people of North Carolina STRANDED. Hope they remember at the Ballot Box!" he wrote. He continued to conjure up his opponent in the November elections throughout the day.
"The Interview on '60 Minutes' with Comrade Kamala Harris is considered by many of those who reviewed it, the WORST Interview they have ever seen," he wrote shortly after daybreak. After he remembered that Melania was publishing a book, he went right back to obsessing over Harris. About an hour after praising Melania, he shared a clip of Harris' appearance on "The View." He certainly seems more concerned about Harris' rise in the polls than what his wife has to say, further highlighting Donald and Melania's disconnection.