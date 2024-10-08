Donald Trump's Mind Is On Another Woman During Melania's Big Book Release Day

Melania Trump's memoir, "Melania," hit the shelves on October 8, but her husband seems to have his mind somewhere else — or on another woman, rather. While Donald Trump praised his wife's achievement on social media, he did so in the afternoon after he spent hours writing about Kamala Harris on Truth Social. In the former president's defense, it is hard to talk about a book you know little about. In a September rally on Long Island, he admitted to the crowd he hadn't read the memoir.

Donald hadn't had time for it. "She just wrote a book. I hope she said good things about [me]. I don't know, I didn't — so busy!" he told his supporters (via New York Magazine's Intelligencer). He urged them to read it anyway, even though he hadn't. "It's great. And if she says bad things about me, I'll call you all up and I'll say, 'Don't buy it, get rid of it," he said. If he'll call them up to get rid of it remains to be seen.

That will essentially come down to whether Melania's bombshell revelations about her political views were shared of her own accord or as part of a political strategy to soften some of Donald's unpopular policies. In her book, the former first lady shared that she not only supports abortion rights but also that she played a key role in the reversal of the Trump administration's highly controversial 2018 family separation policy. She also offered up a lackluster explanation for the Michelle Obama speech she copied. By the looks of it, Donald isn't super interested in what his wife has to say.