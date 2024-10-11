The Shady Side Of Dog The Bounty Hunter Everyone Ignores

It's ironic that Duane "Dog" Chapman found fame trying to bring criminals to justice considering that during his early adulthood, he was convicted of a serious crime himself. Yes, in 1976, the reality TV favorite was found guilty of first-degree murder.

Chapman got himself into trouble during a cannabis deal-gone-wrong that ended in the accidental fatal shooting of 69-year-old Jerry Oliver. The future television star wasn't the one who pulled the trigger, though. In fact, he was in a vehicle waiting for the friend who did. But due to Texas law, which attributes responsibility to anyone indirectly involved in such a crime, he was sentenced to a five-year spell in the Texas State Penitentiary.

In the end, Chapman ended up serving just 18 months behind bars, but the conviction continued to impact his life. If you've ever wondered why he's so fond of the taser, well that's because he's not legally allowed to purchase a firearm. And, in 2012, the U.K. government decided against issuing him with the necessary visa he needed to enter the country to appear on "Celebrity Big Brother" due to his criminal record.