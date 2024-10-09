Brittany Mahomes' Copycat Britney Spears Look Isn't Hitting The High Notes She Thinks It Is

Brittany Mahomes added to her trove of tasteless game day outfits with a red leather look that caused a divisive response online. A week earlier, the wife of Patrick Mahomes showed off her baby bump in an Instagram post with a more conservative game-day 'fit, sporting black leather pants and a tight-fitting red tee that accentuated her pregnant belly. Unsatisfied with the partial leather look, Brittany went all out for the Kansas City Chiefs Monday nighter on October 7. The WAG uploaded a four-pic carousel to Instagram that showed off her red leather jacket and matching pants. She completed the look with black heels and a black bag. Fans in the comment section likened the head-to-toe red leather look to the one Britney Spears wore in her iconic "Oops!...I Did It Again" music video. "Oops she did it again," one fan wrote in Brittany's comment section.

Meanwhile, elsewhere on social media, denizens were less supportive of the Britney-esque wardrobe. "It looks like crap on her," an X, formerly Twitter, user decried. Another user likened Brittany's game day jacket-and-pants combo to Eddie Murphy's red leather suit in his "Delirious" special.

The backlash to her "Oops"-inspired outfit was nothing new for Brittany, and she had spoken about how Patrick helped her to drown out the online chatter. "[I don't] give a f**k about what people have to say about me anymore," she said on the "Whoop" podcast in August. Those words came after Brittany tried several leather outfits that just didn't work.