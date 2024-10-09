Brittany Mahomes' Copycat Britney Spears Look Isn't Hitting The High Notes She Thinks It Is
Brittany Mahomes added to her trove of tasteless game day outfits with a red leather look that caused a divisive response online. A week earlier, the wife of Patrick Mahomes showed off her baby bump in an Instagram post with a more conservative game-day 'fit, sporting black leather pants and a tight-fitting red tee that accentuated her pregnant belly. Unsatisfied with the partial leather look, Brittany went all out for the Kansas City Chiefs Monday nighter on October 7. The WAG uploaded a four-pic carousel to Instagram that showed off her red leather jacket and matching pants. She completed the look with black heels and a black bag. Fans in the comment section likened the head-to-toe red leather look to the one Britney Spears wore in her iconic "Oops!...I Did It Again" music video. "Oops she did it again," one fan wrote in Brittany's comment section.
Meanwhile, elsewhere on social media, denizens were less supportive of the Britney-esque wardrobe. "It looks like crap on her," an X, formerly Twitter, user decried. Another user likened Brittany's game day jacket-and-pants combo to Eddie Murphy's red leather suit in his "Delirious" special.
The backlash to her "Oops"-inspired outfit was nothing new for Brittany, and she had spoken about how Patrick helped her to drown out the online chatter. "[I don't] give a f**k about what people have to say about me anymore," she said on the "Whoop" podcast in August. Those words came after Brittany tried several leather outfits that just didn't work.
Brittany Mahomes accused of copying Taylor Swift
The Britney Spears-style full red leather outfit that Brittany Mahomes wore may have been the culmination of the former soccer player dabbling in the material. To show support for hubby Patrick Mahomes, Brittany rocked red leather pants with a custom-made black jacket to a game in October 2023. The fitness guru uploaded two snaps of the look to Instagram, showing off the jacket that had her husband's number, "15," stitched on the back with "Mahomes" written in the number. One Instagram user pointed out why the style did not work for Brittany. "Too short for those long red pants," they wrote.
Later in the season, Brittany continued to experiment with leather. For a game in January, she rocked custom red leather pants that had "Mahomes" stitched down her right pant leg. As she showed on Instagram, the influencer also wore a red puffer jacket with Patrick's number "15" stitched across the front. She completed the look with a black fur hat, black gloves, and boots. Once again, detractors picked apart her style choices. "Talk about a red flag," one Instagram user quipped. "Ugh, is the game being played in Russia?" another joked.
At the next game for the Chiefs, Brittany pulled out perhaps her most fashion-forward look yet as she donned a full-length black and white leather jacket. Similar to the earlier weeks, the outfit was customized with her husband's number. One fan claimed Brittany was copying Taylor Swift's wardrobe theme since the pop star started attending games to support Travis Kelce. "Nothing with you man's number or name until Taylor pretty sad," they wrote.