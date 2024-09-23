Brittany Mahomes Harshly Labeled Taylor Swift Copycat With Tacky Chiefs Game Outfit
Brittany Mahomes' outfit at the Kansas City Chiefs' September 22 game has fans branding her as a Taylor Swift copycat. Brittany showed up to the sporting event, which saw the Chiefs best the Atlanta Falcons with an impressive score of 22-17, wearing a frock very similar to the one that Swift wore one week earlier. Brittany dug into the back of her closet to dust off a pair of red cowboy boots, which she paired with an oversized, bedazzled Kansas City Chiefs T-shirt, and black shorts. Brittany brought the look together with a red and black chain-link purse, which she happily flaunted in her Instagram photos.
While this may not be Brittany's most tasteless day game outfit to date, her version lacked the wow-factor of Swift's a week earlier. According to InStyle, the songstress wore a dress version of a red Chiefs' jersey to the team's September 15 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. The short, flowy top fell at the top of her thighs, giving her black boots ample room to shine. They were, after all, the real winner of this leggy look. Swift also wore her hair down in long, loose curls — one of the elements that Brittany, who styled her hair in two fishtail birds a week later, didn't bite. The other was Swift's thin-strapped black purse.
Either way, social media has thoughts about Brittany's style-jacking moment.
What fans think about Brittany and Taylor's twinning moment
Given Brittany Mahomes' controversies within the football world, a little outfit jacking seems totally mild in comparison to some of her other recent missteps, but fans still aren't happy with her. Under the comment section of her Instagram post, Taylor Swift's fans are calling her out for seemingly stealing her style thunder. "Looks like an outfit Taylor would wear...Seems to be copying Taylor...," wrote one fan, garnering nearly 200 likes. "Copying Taylor Swift's outfit from last week," commented a second fan. A third fan commented, "She copied Taylor's outfit from last week. Go every other team other than the chiefs! Specifically the Steelers!" Of course, the backlash didn't end there.
Another fan suggested that Brittany's copycat look was serious enough to warrant legal action against her. "Copying Taylor's fit. She needs a restraining order," they wrote. "Trying so hard to be like Taylor! That was her look last week! If you are going to copy her then...LET'S GO HARRIS!!!" wrote another, referring to Swift's decision to endorse Kamala Harris for president, which fans think will be a sore point between the singer and Brittany, who seemingly supports Trump. Meanwhile, another simply feels that the look has already been done. "This is sooo last week. Copying Taylor again," they wrote.
Taylor Swift didn't show up to the game
Brittany Mahomes made a huge splash with her Taylor Swift-inspired gameday look, for better or worse, but she probably would've had a greater impact if the pop star actually attended the September 22 game. Instead, Swift spent the previous night out with her model friend, Gigi Hadid, according to TMZ. Then again, it's possible that Brittany knew Swift wouldn't be attending the game and chose to make her mark when she wouldn't have to fight the glow of Swift's spotlight. Unfortunately, Brittany's timing has certainly backfired.
But that may not be Brittany's most pressing matter where Swift is concerned. Although the long-reported pals have publicly interacted since Swift endorsed Kamala Harris, fans aren't convinced that their friendship is what it used to be, or if it'll be able to withstand the public scrutiny of having two opposing political ideologies. Worse, some fans think that the possible fracture between the two friends has traveled throughout Chiefs nation, and is actually affecting the women's other halves, Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes. "I can't prove it, but I'm pretty sure Brittany Mahomes told Patrick to not throw it to Travis Kelce since Taylor endorsed Kamala," tweeted one fan on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Of course, that's a serious accusation for someone outside of the inner circle to make. Besides, Patrick just claimed that he was working on throwing Kelce the ball more amid his lackluster start to the season. "I'm going to try to do my best to keep feeding him the ball whenever he's there, whenever he's open," Mahomes said (via NBC Sports).