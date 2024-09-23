Brittany Mahomes Harshly Labeled Taylor Swift Copycat With Tacky Chiefs Game Outfit

Brittany Mahomes' outfit at the Kansas City Chiefs' September 22 game has fans branding her as a Taylor Swift copycat. Brittany showed up to the sporting event, which saw the Chiefs best the Atlanta Falcons with an impressive score of 22-17, wearing a frock very similar to the one that Swift wore one week earlier. Brittany dug into the back of her closet to dust off a pair of red cowboy boots, which she paired with an oversized, bedazzled Kansas City Chiefs T-shirt, and black shorts. Brittany brought the look together with a red and black chain-link purse, which she happily flaunted in her Instagram photos.

While this may not be Brittany's most tasteless day game outfit to date, her version lacked the wow-factor of Swift's a week earlier. According to InStyle, the songstress wore a dress version of a red Chiefs' jersey to the team's September 15 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. The short, flowy top fell at the top of her thighs, giving her black boots ample room to shine. They were, after all, the real winner of this leggy look. Swift also wore her hair down in long, loose curls — one of the elements that Brittany, who styled her hair in two fishtail birds a week later, didn't bite. The other was Swift's thin-strapped black purse.

Either way, social media has thoughts about Brittany's style-jacking moment.