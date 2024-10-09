Where Are All The Trump Family Members During Hurricane Milton? What We Know
It is a truth universally acknowledged that the Trumps are Florida's unofficial first family. The Sunshine State has long been their stomping ground, anchored by Donald Trump's infamous Mar-a-Lago estate. But, with Category 5 Hurricane Milton making a beeline for the state, the big question in everyone's minds is where each Trump is weathering the storm, especially as many Floridians evacuate en masse. Predictably, they've all split up, with each one doing their own thing.
For starters, Melania Trump is promoting her memoir, "Melania," and made a pit stop on Fox News' "The Five," spending a better part of it praising her husband. "He loves his family, he loves this country, and all he wants to build, build better and prosperous," she said. The former first lady also squeezed in updates on Barron Trump, who seems to have adjusted to student life at NYU. "He loves his classes and his professors," she shared. "He's doing well, he's thriving, and he's enjoying to be in New York City again."
Ivanka Trump is channeling her efforts into disaster relief, responding to the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. This intense storm left a trail of destruction across North Carolina, Florida, South Carolina, and Georgia, claiming over 200 lives, according to BBC. "I was grateful to once again join my friends at CityServe, Love and Life, and Mercy Chefs on their mission to deliver crucial relief to first responders and families affected by the destruction," she wrote on Instagram. As for the rest of the Trumps? They appear to be scattered, focusing on the Trump 2024 presidential campaign and even squeezing in some time to perpetuate fake news.
Most of the Trumps seem hell-bent on continuing the campaign
As America grapples with the aftermath of Hurricane Helene and braces for the potentially devastating impact of Hurricane Milton, nearly half the Trump family marches unfazed on the campaign trail. Lara Trump, co-chair of the Republican National Committee, revealed on Instagram that the Trump team has been active in rallies and even visited the Ohel Chabad Lubavitch in Queens, New York, marking the anniversary of the October 7 Israel terrorist attacks.
But the Trumps aren't just rallying — they're also stirring up controversy with critiques of the Biden-Harris administration's response to Hurricane Helene. At a rally in Pennsylvania, Donald Trump told the crowd, "What's happened there is very bad. They're offering $750 to people whose homes have been washed away, and yet we send tens of billions of dollars to foreign countries that most people have never heard of." He further claimed that disaster relief funds were being siphoned off to undocumented migrants. Echoing his father's sentiments, Eric Trump, during an appearance on "Hannity," described the administration as "the worst in the history" of the U.S. "I think they're cruel people," he claimed.
But of course, their claims had been thoroughly debunked, with Deanne Criswell, administrator for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), clarifying that there's absolutely no truth in them. "[They're] frankly ridiculous and just plain false," she told ABC News. "This kind of rhetoric is not helpful to people. It's really a shame that we're putting politics ahead of helping people."