Where Are All The Trump Family Members During Hurricane Milton? What We Know

It is a truth universally acknowledged that the Trumps are Florida's unofficial first family. The Sunshine State has long been their stomping ground, anchored by Donald Trump's infamous Mar-a-Lago estate. But, with Category 5 Hurricane Milton making a beeline for the state, the big question in everyone's minds is where each Trump is weathering the storm, especially as many Floridians evacuate en masse. Predictably, they've all split up, with each one doing their own thing.

For starters, Melania Trump is promoting her memoir, "Melania," and made a pit stop on Fox News' "The Five," spending a better part of it praising her husband. "He loves his family, he loves this country, and all he wants to build, build better and prosperous," she said. The former first lady also squeezed in updates on Barron Trump, who seems to have adjusted to student life at NYU. "He loves his classes and his professors," she shared. "He's doing well, he's thriving, and he's enjoying to be in New York City again."

Ivanka Trump is channeling her efforts into disaster relief, responding to the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. This intense storm left a trail of destruction across North Carolina, Florida, South Carolina, and Georgia, claiming over 200 lives, according to BBC. "I was grateful to once again join my friends at CityServe, Love and Life, and Mercy Chefs on their mission to deliver crucial relief to first responders and families affected by the destruction," she wrote on Instagram. As for the rest of the Trumps? They appear to be scattered, focusing on the Trump 2024 presidential campaign and even squeezing in some time to perpetuate fake news.