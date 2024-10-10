Anderson Cooper's On-Site Hurricane Milton Coverage Blows Up In His Face (Literally)

Hurricanes are dangerous for everyone, even the TV personalities who report from the middle of the heavy rain and wind. CNN's Anderson Cooper learned that firsthand during his coverage of Hurricane Milton.

Milton made landfall on Florida's west coast as a Category 3 storm the night of October 9, 2024, bringing with it heavy rain, winds of up to 120 miles per hour, and even tornadoes. It ripped the roof of Tropicana Field, where the Tampa Bay Rays play baseball, to shreds, and left an estimated 3 million people without power, according to USA Today.

The hurricane was quite simply massive when it hit, and even the highest-ranking officials couldn't understate its destructive power. In remarks from the White House just before Milton made landfall, President Joe Biden said that, even though the wind speeds were slowing a bit, "It's still expected to be one of the most and worst destructive hurricanes to hit Florida in over a century."