Rob Marciano's New TV Job After His Drama-Filled GMA Firing Has A Shady Twist

Rob Marciano took to Instagram on October 9 to confirm the big news to fans. "Back to work... be safe Florida [prayer hands emoji]," he captioned the post. Despite the support from fans on social media, rumors of Rob Marciano's workplace drama continue to overshadow his new position at CBS. The official reason for his ABC exit was not disclosed to the public, but news outlets have received mixed reports by former colleagues regarding his behavior. "Rob is always positive, hands on, and never anything but professional. People enjoy working with him and he's not difficult to work with," one source told People.

On the other hand, troubling details have also emerged about Marciano's firing from ABC. For instance, shady claims were made about Marciano as early as 2023 following his ban from Times Square Studios. "He was found to have done something ... that was improper, but he was punished for it, and they still haven't let him return," an insider told Page Six, referring to an incident that is said to have occurred between Marciano and a female colleague. "He made people feel uncomfortable. There was a period where there were some issues, a number of alarming events," another source told Page Six. Thus, it comes as some surprise that, in light of said speculation, Marciano has taken on the role of meteorologist at yet another successful news network not long after cutting ties with ABC.