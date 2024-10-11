Miranda Lambert's Outburst After Awkward Blake Shelton Moment Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Miranda Lambert's fans are having a blast watching her be totally unfazed when her wedding song with Blake Shelton — of all songs — randomly played during her podcast interview. Comments of support flooded in as fans pointed out how unbothered she seemed by her past with the "God's Country" crooner. And why would she be? She's been happily married to Brendan McLoughlin since 2019, and Shelton tied the knot with Gwen Stefani back in 2021.

"That's the most fun I've ever seen her have," one fan said on Instagram. "She ain't mad. She's got [three successive fire emojis] at home now. Forget Blake," commented another. And then there were fans who found the accidental song choice just as hilarious as Lambert did. "I can't stop laughing about y'all pulling out the 'God Gave Me You'. Miranda's reaction was priceless!" one fan on YouTube commented.

Judging by the laughs and her carefree aura, it's pretty clear Lambert has moved on from Shelton, even though there are occasional moments when it seems that she's shading him publicly, like at award shows. And while there are also rumors that suggest the former couple does their best to steer clear of each other at events to dodge drama, it's all smooth sailing between them, at least for now. "They really did not want to have to meet up during some massive event with all those eyes on them so they kept their distance," a source once told the Daily Mail. "She is definitely on civil terms with Blake and is happy for him." So that outburst? It may just be a sign of how far Lambert's come — and we love to see it!