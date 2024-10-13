Laura Loomer Bikini Pics Show Just How Drastic Her Transformation Has Been
Even though her political beliefs have remained the same, Laura Loomer has drastically changed over the years. At Politicon 2018 in Los Angeles, Loomer wore one of her most embarrassing outfits as she rocked a tight-fitting red mini-dress that was sleeveless. She completed the look with beige flats and gaudy accessories that did not complement the look. Since then, Loomer has undergone a plastic surgery transformation — which she has been open about — and also appeared to have undergone considerable weight loss.
In May, the far-right political pundit uploaded a couple of bikini snaps that had followers buzzing. Loomer posted the photos to X, formerly Twitter where she was photographed wearing a tiny multi-colored two-piece in the water, and on a boat seated next to a friend. "Make conch ceviche on the beach," Loomer wrote. "Attempt to get a tan but get sunburned instead," she added while referencing getting overexposed to the sun in her small swimwear. Fans flooded the replies with compliments.
Laura Loomer showed off her bikini on social media
When Laura Loomer shared what she looked like in a bikini, her fans were quite enthused about it. "[Y]ou have really put work in to take care of your body, much respect and have fun!" one follower tweeted. "You can be a full blown fitness influencer," another added.
Loomer put her physique on display in a different bikini top later in the year. Taking to X in September, Loomer sported a purple bikini top with a matching Donald Trump "Convicted Felon" hat. She completed the MAGA look with denim shorts and sunglasses. "Am I aloud [sic] to say @LauraLoomer is crazy hot!!!" one overly excited follower replied. Loomer's transformation did not happen overnight, and she detailed her strict fitness regimen in a separate post. In fact, Loomer went on the defensive in February when an X user posted an old photo of her in an attempt at body-shaming. The Rumble media personality replied with a workout mirror selfie.
Laura Loomer is serious about diet and fitness
When replying to a body-shaming post on social media, Laura Loomer posed in black yoga pants and a matching cropped tank top. "I actually look great. I'm more of a wake up, fast 16 hours per day, work most of the day, walk 5 miles a day/ work out kind of gal," Loomer tweeted along with the pic. After the photo was posted, Loomer had a bit more to add. "I'm happy that I am the skinniest I have ever been in my life right now," she replied to her own post.
Loomer's body transformation may have been thanks to diet and exercise, but she had some surgical assistance in changing her face. Before undergoing rhinoplasty in July 2017, the right-wing agitator took to Instagram to post about her surgery. "I am so excited for my nose job!!" she wrote at the time [via Forward]. "How could anyone say no to this? It's life changing," Loomer added. Following the surgeries and weight loss, people began noticing that Loomer started to look like Melania Trump, and other female members of the Trump cadre. Since going public with her procedures, Loomer has been the target of online trolling. One X user tweeted in September that she had adopted the "'Mar a Lago Mistress' makeover."