Laura Loomer Bikini Pics Show Just How Drastic Her Transformation Has Been

Even though her political beliefs have remained the same, Laura Loomer has drastically changed over the years. At Politicon 2018 in Los Angeles, Loomer wore one of her most embarrassing outfits as she rocked a tight-fitting red mini-dress that was sleeveless. She completed the look with beige flats and gaudy accessories that did not complement the look. Since then, Loomer has undergone a plastic surgery transformation — which she has been open about — and also appeared to have undergone considerable weight loss.

In May, the far-right political pundit uploaded a couple of bikini snaps that had followers buzzing. Loomer posted the photos to X, formerly Twitter where she was photographed wearing a tiny multi-colored two-piece in the water, and on a boat seated next to a friend. "Make conch ceviche on the beach," Loomer wrote. "Attempt to get a tan but get sunburned instead," she added while referencing getting overexposed to the sun in her small swimwear. Fans flooded the replies with compliments.